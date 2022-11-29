Cognizant® SmartMove
Cognizant SmartMove S/4HANA Conversion Factory
Cognizant SmartMove, our SAP qualified S/4HANA Conversion Factory delivers a comprehensive, risk-mitigated solution to transform your current SAP landscape into a scalable, Intelligent Enterprise-ready environment.
Cognizant helps enterprises migrate their legacy SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA by leveraging standardized processes powered by robotic process automation (RPA), tools and accelerators, and quality gates.
Why Cognizant
Providing end-to-end solutions for core modernization
Expertise: A trusted partner, Cognizant has been helping businesses strategize and migrate to SAP S/4HANA since the product first launched in 2015.
Trusted advisor to customers: Our focused, industry best practices led programs are delivered on time and according to the original roadmap, which improves customer satisfaction. Our clients rate us high on overall satisfaction, thought leadership, testing methodologies, agile/DevOps capabilities, functional skills and innovation.
Recommended by analysts: Recognized as leader in S/4HANA-driven transformations by leading global analysts, including the Leader Quadrant by ISG, Nelson Hall and Everest Group.
Partnership: Cognizant is global partner of SAP. We’re also a Global Strategic Service Partner for Intelligent ERP, SAP MOVE, the S/4HANA Beta program and the SAP Model Company. In addition, our partnerships with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), among other strategic partners, help us provide end-to-end solutions for your core modernization strategy.
SAP Factory Qualification: Best-in-class processes, tools, accelerators and frameworks built into the solution, qualified and validated by SAP.
Service offerings
Value-added services ensure best-in-class processes
- Define business case and roadmap to S/4HANA journey using our proprietary consulting and value extraction frameworks
- Leverage managed services to reduce hosting costs
- Achieve cloud migration from the current landscape to AWS, Azure, HANA Enterprise Cloud (HEC) or GCP with a tested, proven methodology
- Move to S/4HANA Cloud Extended
“I was delighted to be able to thank the German-based team personally for the success that they brought in our recent SAP S/4HANA deployment. There was a high degree of complexity but the project was delivered on time, on quality, and on budget. Throughout the project, they acted as ‘one-team’, along with our Global Business Process Architects and the local Chinese Key Users. With the successful first month-end-close on Friday, it would be hard to find a smoother go-live in our ERP deployment history.”
- Director Global ERP Projects, multinational pharmaceutical company, HQ in Germany
“This is a significant milestone in the ATLAS journey to creating our long-term goals of delivering reliable timely financial data. It is often forgotten that our IT infrastructure plays a key role in the successful delivery of that goal. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with the migration to Azure.”
- Head Finance-IT, leading reinsurance and insurance provider
"Cognizant was completely committed to the overall project success: Deploying high quality, global processes. Above all, they acted together with us as "one team", doing what was needed to done to achieve the success, as a true partner. With complexity and size of this S/4 HANA deployment, inevitably, there are challenges, but Cognizant responded well and consistently met all project milestones throughout the project. The preparation and hard work meant that the go-live was the smoothest in our ERP history."
- Head of IT, global life sciences company
"Well, it was a quite long happy experience with Cognizant from the time we started the overall evaluation of our systems during the assessment until we successfully completed the whole conversion to S/4HANA rel 1809. We are so happy with what we've done so far.”
- IT head, leading medical solution provider in Middle East
