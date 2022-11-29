Enable business transformation through Intelligent Core with S/4HANA on cloud and an agile business network to deliver end-to-end customer experiences. With Cognizant® Intelligent Enterprise Platform, Industry Solutions and SAP BTP solutions, we use industry best practices supported by AI/ML and process automation.

Our solutions accelerate the move to RISE with SAP by up to 30% with industry best practices and preconfigured accelerators for S/4HANA. Our solutions cover all key industries like life sciences, discrete manufacturing, utilities, chemical manufacturing, consumer-packaged goods, medical devices manufacturing, travel among others.