- Our proven capabilities simplify the cloud modernization journey using tools, accelerators and an agile approach to set up cost-effective a modern digital foundation platform.
- Our Intelligent Enterprise Platform enables tangible business outcomes at every stage of your transformation journey, brings faster time to market and delivers superior business value.
- Our award-winning BTP solutions and business network accelerators provide a 360° view of business processes and seamlessly integrate with your IT core and other SaaS applications.
- Our expertise in digital engineering, partnerships with leading technology vendors and niche acquisitions drive continuous business process innovation in short cycle times.
Discover and enhance existing processes and user productivity using our Business Process Intelligence offerings with SAP Signavio, Cognizant Value Extraction Framework and Industry Consulting.
Enable business transformation through Intelligent Core with S/4HANA on cloud and an agile business network to deliver end-to-end customer experiences. With Cognizant® Intelligent Enterprise Platform, Industry Solutions and SAP BTP solutions, we use industry best practices supported by AI/ML and process automation.
Our solutions accelerate the move to RISE with SAP by up to 30% with industry best practices and preconfigured accelerators for S/4HANA. Our solutions cover all key industries like life sciences, discrete manufacturing, utilities, chemical manufacturing, consumer-packaged goods, medical devices manufacturing, travel among others.
Accelerate your core modernization and transformation journey to cloud with predefined, automated paths and industrial delivery models. We deliver first-time right quality using our unique solutions: SAP Qualified Cognizant® SmartMove integrated with SNP Crystalbridge, Cloud Migration Factory and Integrated Quality assurance with Tricentis.
Transform and improve your business processes using intelligent technologies and BPI with Signavio. We help companies realize value and continuous innovation through our ROI Value Realization Framework, SAP Certified Cognizant® Automation Center and Application Value Management (AVM) Factory models that can potentially reduce operational costs by 20%.
“A week ago, we successfully upgraded the ERP system to SAP S/4HANA! A huge thank you and gratitude towards the app. Our 200 colleagues and consultants from Cognizant and SAP, who spent part of their Easter holiday ensuring a smooth migration. This is the largest IT project ever done with Corona, and then the conditions suddenly changed.
It was a truly virtual migration as everyone was working from home from all corners of the world, participating in live Teams channels during the full migration. We clearly see the benefits of our global IT setup with colleagues supporting each other in a ONE global 24/7 virtual environment. Super impressive!”
Senior Director, Information Solutions, Leading Manufacturing Company in US
“Cognizant were able to deliver a working SAP S/4HANA system for our new greenfield plant in a period of 15 months from RFP to go live, and nine months of active delivery. A core team of technical and functional analysts were supported by a much wider team to deliver the project in a remote working environment across eight time zones, enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. A fantastic achievement. Big THANKYOU to all involved.”
IT Solution Architect, A leading medical equipment manufacturing company
