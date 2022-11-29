Exploring Multi-agent AI Systems

What is a multi-agent AI system?
A multi-agent system is a network of AI agents that collaborate with each other and the user to support human decision-making. Each agent specializes in specific tasks, utilizing tools to exchange data and coordinate actions, streamlining operations and improving scalability across enterprises.
Among the key business benefits, multi-agent systems help break down enterprise silos by enabling AI agents across departments—such as HR, logistics, and procurement—to work together seamlessly. They automate end-to-end business processes, reduce inefficiencies, and drive faster, more informed decision-making.