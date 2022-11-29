Skip to main content Skip to footer
SAP Business Technology Platform
Contact

Accelerate your digital innovation

As an inception partner for SAP BTP, Cognizant can help you unlock business value and accelerate digital transformation by innovating, integrating and extending across all SAP implementations, such as SAP S/4HANA, SuccessFactors, Ariba, Commerce and more.
With our unique design thinking and human-centric approach towards a successful SAP BTP implementation, you can reduce IT costs, accelerate time-to-value, improve compliance, ensure agile and flexible process delivery, and provide secure IT—enabling you to make faster insight-driven decisions.

Driving innovative business outcomes

Innovative solutions in healthcare
Innovative solutions in healthcare

Achieved an outstanding user experience with SAP BTP leveraging our 5i methodology, as well as design thinking and a human-centric approach toward implementation for a global pharma company with research centers across 140+ countries.

Test tubes with liquid solution in a holder and a dropper hovering on one dispensing more solution
Enhanced supply chain for manufacturing
Enhanced supply chain for manufacturing

Upscaled supply chain at a supplier of sustainable recyclables with an SAP BTP-based app with unified design language across desktop & mobile—seamlessly connecting to SAP ERP & leading to improvement in repeat orders, retention rates, CX & on-time delivery.

An employee working on a machinery wearing a hazard jacket
Improved user experience for education services
Improved user experience for education services

This client is a university in the Middle East. Cognizant's involvement enabled them to migrate their customized processes across various business functions to SAP BTP, and a new portal was introduced to improve and enhance end-user experience.

A smiling woman's face blurred out in the foreground & a bunch of teenaged boys and girls standing behind her
Revamped user experience for utility provider
Revamped user experience for utility provider

Optimizing API and data models on SAP BTP for a large utility provider in the UK reduced data footprint and overall costs. Two major price cap events were handled without disruption despite 55X customer calls and 48X website traffic.

A birdseye view of a factory building with two chimneys
SAP BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

Experience our innovative solutions

Intelligent hiring solution

Automate, simplify and transform your hiring process by leveraging AI, facial recognition and chatbot screening—an impactful combination for recruiting and hiring that gives you an intuitive edge.

S/4HANA transformation with SAP BTP

Innovate and integrate your business operations on a single unified S/4HANA platform without any disruptions.

ESG Scope 3 scenario planning

Our integrated solution allows you to achieve your sustainability goals in an automated, seamless and intelligent way.

Capabilities

Innovation—a holistic approach

Cognizant offers a holistic approach to the digital innovation and transformation of your enterprise through a range of services, including advisory, implementation and platform support. Transform your business and thrive toward digital innovation with Cognizant’s industry and service line SAP BTP solutions—application development and integration, analytics, database and data management, and intelligent technologies. 

Accelerate your roadmap to innovation

Cognizant offers advisory services via SAP BTP, enabling customers to create a roadmap for continuous innovation and solutions to reach their goals.

Our highly experienced team will help you accelerate your enterprise innovation journey—from structuring the inner core to amalgamating it with innovation. Our BTP advisory services include:

  • Enterprise integration
  • UX services

Innovate, integrate, industrialize and transform

Cognizant accelerates SAP BTP implementation by leveraging our intelligent 5i Framework (insights, inspire, ideate, illustrate and implement). Together—with a network of experts who deliver customizable solutions—we transform businesses by giving them an intuitive edge to succeed.

Our implementation offerings include:

  • Enterprise digital transformation with APIs and microservices
  • Cloud services integration (HXM-ERP integration)
  • Fiori-based integration and extensions
  • Trimodal platform innovations
  • Platform modernization

Optimize your SAP BTP operations

With Cognizant’s expertise, you can leverage innovative SAP BTP solutions to optimize processes and run your business with ease.

We offer platform support in the following areas:

  • BTP administration and security
  • Extension app support for extended custom functionalities

Latest thinking

Partners delight with Cognizant ESG Scope 3 sustainability solution built on SAP BTP

We leverage SAP BTP to build, integrate and enhance solutions that give our clients an intuitive edge to reach their sustainability goals.

Read more
A woman sitting on her haunches with two potted plants explaining something to a little girl kneeling and listening intently
How to make intelligent hiring a reality with SAP AI

We leverage SAP AI to transform your recruitment efforts, giving you a competitive edge to attract the right talent.

Read more
Young woman sitting on a couch with an open laptop & talking to a young professional man

Awards and recognition

Cognizant named winner of ESG Scope 3 sustainability solution built on S/4HANA & SAP BTP at #Hack2Build 2022.
Read more
A man in a blue overall and orange helmet holding a tablet and walking in front of a row of solar panels
Cognizant announced runner-up for intelligent recruitment and hiring solution powered by SAP BTP (SAP AI Core, AI Launch pad, SAP Conversational AI, SAP HANA Services) and SuccessFactors at #Hack2Build 2021.
Read more
A woman leaning on a table and talking, with four men sitting around it

Our partners

We establish partnerships and alliances with industry-leading organizations to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Here are the key partners we work with.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.