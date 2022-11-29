SAP Business Technology Platform
SAP BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM
Intelligent hiring solution
Automate, simplify and transform your hiring process by leveraging AI, facial recognition and chatbot screening—an impactful combination for recruiting and hiring that gives you an intuitive edge.
S/4HANA transformation with SAP BTP
Innovate and integrate your business operations on a single unified S/4HANA platform without any disruptions.
Capabilities
Innovation—a holistic approach
Cognizant offers a holistic approach to the digital innovation and transformation of your enterprise through a range of services, including advisory, implementation and platform support. Transform your business and thrive toward digital innovation with Cognizant’s industry and service line SAP BTP solutions—application development and integration, analytics, database and data management, and intelligent technologies.
Accelerate your roadmap to innovation
Cognizant offers advisory services via SAP BTP, enabling customers to create a roadmap for continuous innovation and solutions to reach their goals.
Our highly experienced team will help you accelerate your enterprise innovation journey—from structuring the inner core to amalgamating it with innovation. Our BTP advisory services include:
- Enterprise integration
- UX services
Innovate, integrate, industrialize and transform
Cognizant accelerates SAP BTP implementation by leveraging our intelligent 5i Framework (insights, inspire, ideate, illustrate and implement). Together—with a network of experts who deliver customizable solutions—we transform businesses by giving them an intuitive edge to succeed.
Our implementation offerings include:
- Enterprise digital transformation with APIs and microservices
- Cloud services integration (HXM-ERP integration)
- Fiori-based integration and extensions
- Trimodal platform innovations
- Platform modernization
Optimize your SAP BTP operations
With Cognizant’s expertise, you can leverage innovative SAP BTP solutions to optimize processes and run your business with ease.
We offer platform support in the following areas:
- BTP administration and security
- Extension app support for extended custom functionalities
Our partners
We establish partnerships and alliances with industry-leading organizations to deliver comprehensive solutions to our clients. Here are the key partners we work with.
