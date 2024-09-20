Coventry Building Society achieves operational resiliency with AWS migration

A customer-first and people-centric migration

Highlights of our approach to the transformation project included:

Cloud platform selection:

Our independent assessment considered not only the Society’s current and future technology requirements but also its existing investments and its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. Coventry Building Society is committed to investing in Coventry, and our analysis of local talent pools showed that there were more AWS skills available than for other cloud platforms, enabling the Society to hire locally.

Discovery and analysis:

We used smart tooling, including AWS Application Migration Service (MGN) and Cloudamize, to analyze the Society’s existing workloads to understand which could be lifted and shifted into AWS and which might need to be modernised. This analysis revealed that many workloads would require an infrastructure upgrade, and that many applications also needed to be upgraded. We worked with Enterprise Architects across Coventry Building Society to classify every workload and define an appropriate migration or modernisation path.

Landing zone rebuild:

We reviewed Coventry Building Society’s existing AWS landing zone and rebuilt it in line with scalability and security best practices for enterprise AWS landing zone architecture.

"Fail fast" lighthouse project:

To de-risk the migration, we ran a lighthouse project with two pilot workloads. The aim was to find any pain points early, so we could better tackle them once the full migration was underway. For that reason, we selected two low-risk but tricky workloads that each required an application upgrade—and as it turned out, only one proved capable of migration. However, this “fail fast” approach meant we could focus on those workloads that could migrate and upgrade the on-premises data center—which still had a number of years left on its contract—to handle those that had to stay.

Automated migration factory:

With the lighthouse projects completed, we embarked on a phased migration of the Windows 2012 workloads that could be migrated to AWS. We created a migration factory team with onsite and offsite capacity. A front door team of architects and engineers were responsible for analyzing and validating each application and designing the AWS environment for it before handing the application to the factory team to execute the migration using automated tooling.

Change management and upskilling:

From the outset, we approached this as a people project as much as a technology one. The cloud migration meant new ways of working for the Society’s IT workforce, who were familiar with on-premises systems. We brought Society engineers into our team to learn new cloud skills, including DevOps, product engineering and incident management. We also conducted regular show-and-tell sessions—including one specific session at CBS Live for around 600+ people, as well as a specific project communication session with 250+ engineers from the Society to gather feedback and ensure everyone was brought along on the cloud transformation journey.

Cloud center of enablement (CCoE):

To ensure continued operational resiliency, we implemented a cloud operating model with a Responsible, Accountable, Consulted and Informed (RACI) matrix and IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) processes. We also designed and supported the formation of a CCoE and upskilled the Society team assigned to it.