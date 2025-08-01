One of the largest public pension plan funds in the US—with more than $100 billion in assets and 215,000 members, retirees and beneficiaries—provides US Department of Energy employees with retirement, disability and death benefits.

The fund’s leadership has a clear, ongoing mission to be member-centric in conducting business and serving its members. But with an outdated legacy tech platform, challenges arose and persisted. Multiple “broken” functional areas and business processes were underperforming, both internally and externally.

To adapt to a complex and constantly changing business environment, process and technology fixes were clearly required. In response, the fund mapped a modernization strategy to decommission its legacy technology platform and replace it with a new, modern platform and application.