Pension Administration Platform

through a modular architecture that adapts to your tech landscape to enhance efficiency, scalability and cost transparency.

with streamlined workflows that automate complex processes to speed cycle times, reduce manual effort and improve operational accuracy.

for members, employers and staff through modern self-service portals and intuitive user journeys that reduce inbound calls and simplify tasks.

<h3>Introducing Cognizant Pension Suite</h3> <p>Looking to transform your pension system into a future-ready operation? Cognizant® Pension Suite modernizes pension administration systems with enrollment, benefits calculations and processing through case management, reporting, security and audit controls.</p> <p>This modular, cloud-native solution transforms your legacy system into a future-ready operation—delivering a platform that’s built for flexibility, scale and ease of delivery.</p>

Evolve plan designs, integrate with broader enterprise systems and achieve seamless digital engagement, enhancing agility and accelerating innovation.

A future-ready platform that scales easily as your needs grow, with modular expansion and regular upgrades—without disruption.

Stay current with rule updates and statutory changes. Audit logs, version configurations and testing ensure traceability compliance.

A simple, predictable pricing model, where you pay only for what you use, with clear cost structures and predictable total cost of ownership.

A unified, intuitive experience across web, mobile and contact center channels for members, employers and staff—improving engagement and satisfaction.

Mendix-powered deployment for fast setup, with built-in DevOps and version management, reducing operational overhead and speeding time-to-value.

Seamlessly coexists with legacy payroll, CRM, imaging and document systems while drag-and-drop workflows help adapt processes without coding.

Flexible, cloud-native architecture for fast, secure and economical implementation, with public, private or FedRAMP-certified environment options.

Multiple interoperable modules let you configure what you need, when you need it—and upgrade modules without disrupting the entire system.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.