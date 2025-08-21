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Pension Administration Platform
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PENSIONS

Optimize your pension administration platform

Is your pension platform ready for the future?

Deliver a flexible, seamless experience for staff, members and employers.

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<h3>Introducing Cognizant Pension Suite</h3> <p>Looking to transform your pension system into a future-ready operation? Cognizant® Pension Suite modernizes pension administration systems with enrollment, benefits calculations and processing through case management, reporting, security and audit controls.</p> <p>This modular, cloud-native solution transforms your legacy system into a future-ready operation—delivering a platform that’s built for flexibility, scale and ease of delivery.</p>
Personalize experiences

for members, employers and staff through modern self-service portals and intuitive user journeys that reduce inbound calls and simplify tasks.

Empower teams

with streamlined workflows that automate complex processes to speed cycle times, reduce manual effort and improve operational accuracy.

Optimize operations

through a modular architecture that adapts to your tech landscape to enhance efficiency, scalability and cost transparency.

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Public pensions

Simplify pension fund administration while managing complex plan designs, legacy systems and high-volume service requests.

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Private sector pension plans

Evolve plan designs, integrate with broader enterprise systems and achieve seamless digital engagement, enhancing agility and accelerating innovation.

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<h3>Benefits for your plan</h3>
Modular design

Multiple interoperable modules let you configure what you need, when you need it—and upgrade modules without disrupting the entire system.

Cloud-native flexibility
Flexible, cloud-native architecture for fast, secure and economical implementation, with public, private or FedRAMP-certified environment options.
Plug-and-play integration
Seamlessly coexists with legacy payroll, CRM, imaging and document systems while drag-and-drop workflows help adapt processes without coding.
Fast, no-risk deployment
Mendix-powered deployment for fast setup, with built-in DevOps and version management, reducing operational overhead and speeding time-to-value.
Omnichannel experience
A unified, intuitive experience across web, mobile and contact center channels for members, employers and staff—improving engagement and satisfaction.
Built-in AI and analytics
Integrated reporting, analytics and native knowledge base support (including LLMs) for smarter decision-making.
Transparent pricing
A simple, predictable pricing model, where you pay only for what you use, with clear cost structures and predictable total cost of ownership.
Adaptability to changes
Stay current with rule updates and statutory changes. Audit logs, version configurations and testing ensure traceability compliance.
Future-proof investment
A future-ready platform that scales easily as your needs grow, with modular expansion and regular upgrades—without disruption.
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Pension fund’s “third option” boosts customer service

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Public pension fund enhances service and agility

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Accolades

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“World’s Most Ethical Companies 2025”, Ethisphere

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“America’s Most Innovative Companies 2025”, Fortune

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“World’s Best Employers 2025”, Forbes

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“World’s Best Companies 2025”, TIME

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“Guinness World Record”, for the largest online gen AI hackathon

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Leadership

Nageswar Cherukupalli
Nageswar Cherukupalli

Senior Vice President, Banking and Capital Markets Head

Marc Wiznia
Marc Wiznia

Retirement and Pension Consulting Lead Partner

Murali Gopinath
Murali Gopinath

Pension and Retirement Business Lead

Shekhar Tyagi
Shekhar Tyagi

Principal Pension Product Consultant

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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