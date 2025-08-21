Pension Administration Platform
<h3>Introducing Cognizant Pension Suite</h3> <p>Looking to transform your pension system into a future-ready operation? Cognizant® Pension Suite modernizes pension administration systems with enrollment, benefits calculations and processing through case management, reporting, security and audit controls.</p> <p>This modular, cloud-native solution transforms your legacy system into a future-ready operation—delivering a platform that’s built for flexibility, scale and ease of delivery.</p>
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<h3>Benefits for your plan</h3>
Modular design
Multiple interoperable modules let you configure what you need, when you need it—and upgrade modules without disrupting the entire system.
Cloud-native flexibility
Flexible, cloud-native architecture for fast, secure and economical implementation, with public, private or FedRAMP-certified environment options.
Plug-and-play integration
Seamlessly coexists with legacy payroll, CRM, imaging and document systems while drag-and-drop workflows help adapt processes without coding.
Fast, no-risk deployment
Mendix-powered deployment for fast setup, with built-in DevOps and version management, reducing operational overhead and speeding time-to-value.
Omnichannel experience
A unified, intuitive experience across web, mobile and contact center channels for members, employers and staff—improving engagement and satisfaction.
Built-in AI and analytics
Integrated reporting, analytics and native knowledge base support (including LLMs) for smarter decision-making.
Transparent pricing
A simple, predictable pricing model, where you pay only for what you use, with clear cost structures and predictable total cost of ownership.
Adaptability to changes
Stay current with rule updates and statutory changes. Audit logs, version configurations and testing ensure traceability compliance.
Future-proof investment
A future-ready platform that scales easily as your needs grow, with modular expansion and regular upgrades—without disruption.
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