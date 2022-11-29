Skip to main content Skip to footer
Site Reliability Engineering
Enhancing system reliability

Experience the future of operational excellence with our site reliability engineering (SRE) solutions. Our offerings provide full-stack observability, advanced dashboarding, and powerful analytics, all supercharged by AI and automation. Designed to streamline your operations, SRE helps you manage risks efficiently by automating repetitive tasks and boosting reliability, performance, accountability and innovation. Achieve a seamless, self-healing system that detects and resolves issues automatically, ensuring your operations run smoothly and meet the demands of today's dynamic environments.

Offerings

Always-on business solutions

Cognizant's resilience and reliability engineering services are designed to build and transform enterprise applications, creating always-on businesses for our clients. 

Our resiliency engineering integrates performance, scalability, fault-tolerance, fault-prediction and automated recovery into enterprise applications. 

Meanwhile, reliability engineering fosters a cohesive ecosystem of applications, significantly enhancing the ability to predict, detect and resolve non-functional requirement (NFR) issues in production.

End-to-end visibility

Cognizant's AIOps solutions provide comprehensive visibility into the entire customer experience, from business KPIs to application performance and IT infrastructure. By leveraging AI and ML, we deliver valuable insights, reduce event clutter, minimize false positives, detect anomalies and perform root-cause analysis for swift issue resolution.

Optimize cloud usage with unified insights

Gain a unified and comprehensive view across multiple clouds with trusted insights to optimize your cloud usage. Manage and streamline cloud resources efficiently, ensuring cost-effectiveness and enhanced performance. Advanced analytics and AI-driven insights help you make informed decisions, reduce waste with automated cost management and maximize the value of your cloud investments.

Strengthen your systems with chaos engineering

Proactively identify and address system weaknesses with Cognizant's resilience validation and chaos engineering. Enhance fault tolerance and ensure your systems withstand unexpected disruptions. By simulating failure conditions, we uncover vulnerabilities and implement strategies to improve resilience, maintaining continuous operations and minimizing downtime. Keep your business robust and reliable with our proactive approach.

How we go farther with clients

When partnering with Cognizant for application services, our clients expect us to deliver measurable business value. That means speed, adaptability to real-time needs, an unshaken commitment to quality, smart usage of technology to drive efficiency and collaborative ownership over vision and outcomes.

Our services are people-led and backed by IP and processes that accelerate our work to get more done, in less time and with better results.

Cognizant Skygrade™

Implement a “cloud done right” solution that enables organizations to unlock the full potential of hybrid and multi-cloud estates at enterprise scale.

Know more
Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Unlock previously impossible levels of efficiency, transparency and optimization across IT operations through our modern AIOps platform.

Know more
Cognizant Neuro® AI

Cognizant’s Neuro AI platform bundles tools, models and frameworks for accelerated, responsible adoption of enterprise-grade generative AI.

Know more
Cognizant Flowsource™

An AI-powered, full-stack software development lifecycle platform for next generation software engineering.

Know more
Cognizant AppLens

Our AppLens platform drives a zero-maintenance strategy that automatically identifies debts across the enterprise application portfolio and enables self-healing tickets to drive estate efficiency.

Enterprise Modernization Discovery Workshop

Identify opportunities by assessing architecture, running migration gap analyses, defining a target state, building a future state roadmap, reviewing backlogs and more.

Velocity Discovery Workshop

Identify opportunity areas and maturity across operating models, engineering processes, organizational structure, shared services and more.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.