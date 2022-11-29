Site Reliability Engineering
Offerings
Always-on business solutions
Cognizant's resilience and reliability engineering services are designed to build and transform enterprise applications, creating always-on businesses for our clients.
Our resiliency engineering integrates performance, scalability, fault-tolerance, fault-prediction and automated recovery into enterprise applications.
Meanwhile, reliability engineering fosters a cohesive ecosystem of applications, significantly enhancing the ability to predict, detect and resolve non-functional requirement (NFR) issues in production.
End-to-end visibility
Cognizant's AIOps solutions provide comprehensive visibility into the entire customer experience, from business KPIs to application performance and IT infrastructure. By leveraging AI and ML, we deliver valuable insights, reduce event clutter, minimize false positives, detect anomalies and perform root-cause analysis for swift issue resolution.
Optimize cloud usage with unified insights
Gain a unified and comprehensive view across multiple clouds with trusted insights to optimize your cloud usage. Manage and streamline cloud resources efficiently, ensuring cost-effectiveness and enhanced performance. Advanced analytics and AI-driven insights help you make informed decisions, reduce waste with automated cost management and maximize the value of your cloud investments.
Strengthen your systems with chaos engineering
Proactively identify and address system weaknesses with Cognizant's resilience validation and chaos engineering. Enhance fault tolerance and ensure your systems withstand unexpected disruptions. By simulating failure conditions, we uncover vulnerabilities and implement strategies to improve resilience, maintaining continuous operations and minimizing downtime. Keep your business robust and reliable with our proactive approach.
How we go farther with clients
When partnering with Cognizant for application services, our clients expect us to deliver measurable business value. That means speed, adaptability to real-time needs, an unshaken commitment to quality, smart usage of technology to drive efficiency and collaborative ownership over vision and outcomes.
Our services are people-led and backed by IP and processes that accelerate our work to get more done, in less time and with better results.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.