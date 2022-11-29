Maximize customer engagement

Get the most out of Pega Marketing to drive engagement across the entire customer journey. Cognizant leverages the Pega CRM Suite to help you revolutionize customer engagement, with end-to-end automation and real-time AI on the industry’s only unified CRM platform.

Cognizant’s deep CRM domain expertise coupled with Pegasystems’ unified CRM platform enables faster implementation and rapid realization of business value.

To maximize your ROI in sales automation and customer decision hub, we provide insights, develop a strategic roadmap, optimize processes and manage organizational change. Our dedicated business process advisory and consulting services group is staffed with experts with deep experience in Pega CRM.

Our comprehensive service catalog covers all facets of advisory, consulting, implementation, assurance and support services, involving: