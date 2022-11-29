Skip to main content Skip to footer
Security Trends
What are today's hottest trends in cyber security?

Every day, companies generate vast amounts of data—and securing every byte of it is mission-critical. But General Data Protection and Regulation (GDPR) and other regulatory actions, as well as the move to SaaS, are adding ever more complexity to enterprise IT security. Fortunately, technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and DevSecOps are providing ways to mitigate those issues…and simplify security.

Graphic image of security challenge PDF cover where graphic security icons are visible over man's hand

PERSPECTIVES

Revealed: Today’s top 4 security challenges

In a recent survey, security managers and architects across multiple industries ranked today’s biggest cybersecurity challenges—and offered their advice for managing them.

INFOGRAPHIC

Scoring security threats

36% of security experts named artificial intelligence as today’s #1 security trend.

On-demand webinar

SaaS security trends

Cognizant partners with CyberArk to cover some of the pressing topics in SaaS and security.

On-demand webinar

DevSecOps security trends

We take a deep look into the DevSecOps security trend, joined by our partner, Micro Focus.

On-demand webinar

GDPR security trends

We partner with Micro Focus to understand how organizations are approaching GDPR and what they should be considering.

On-demand webinar

AI & Machine Learning security trends

We show why AI and ML are no longer science fiction, but business fact.

