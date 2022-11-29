Skip to main content Skip to footer
Generative AI can deliver up to $1 trillion in economic growth by 2023 and disrupt up to 90% of existing jobs. How can you navigate an upheaval of this scale? By investing in people.

AI will revolutionize the way we work and take on tomorrow’s challenges. With generative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot, your teams can collaborate with and delegate tasks to AI.

Cognizant can help put Copilot to work as a trusted companion to enhance, augment and automate the mundane so your people can create the space to focus more on the work they love.

Offerings

Copilot at your side

Microsoft Copilot is your intelligent AI companion to help unleash creativity and unlock productivity. 

Prepare for the future of work: Copilot for Microsoft 365

Embrace the potential of generative AI in the modern workplace with this three-day workshop on Copilot for Microsoft 365. You will gain a high-level understanding of how to jumpstart your journey into the future of work in the digital-forward, AI-enabled workplace experiences.

  • Understand technical requirements for Copilot for Microsoft 365 ​
  • Envision how you can use Copilot for Microsoft 365 in your organization to improve workplace productivity and ​the employee experience​
  • Learn how Copilot works with the Microsoft 365 suite of applications​
  • Learn about security, privacy and data residency 

Test drive Copilot to improve the workplace experience

Get an immersive experience in Copilot for Microsoft 365 and identify key personas, processes and business scenarios. In an eight-week accelerator, we’ll assess your licensing and technical readiness and enable Copilot for up to 500 users. For organizations ready to go, we can get you up and running in as little as four weeks.

  • Workshop with key stakeholders​
  • Identify two to four key personas and process that can be reimagined with Copilot​
  • Gain current environment readiness assessment and remediation​
  • Obtain security readiness assessment​
  • Deploy Copilot for pilot users​
  • Acquire key pilot findings and business value assessment

Get the most from Copilot every day

Unlock the full potential of Copilot for Microsoft 365 with a transformative journey that ensures your organization’s workforce fully embraces the advantages of this leading-edge AI-powered assistant.

Empower employees with a tailored adoption strategy that maximizes efficiency across business functions. ​

  • Lead with the Prosci ADKAR® model to guide individuals through change​
  • Establish a center of excellence, user community and champions network to maximize adoption with tailored training and awareness​
  • Publish evergreen communications and resources​
  • Build a prompt library and develop use cases to support specific lines of business and users

Deploy Copilot and transform how you work

Strategize your Copilot deployment by identifying the roles and personas in your organization that will receive Copilot licenses and leveraging an optional advanced security readiness assessment to identify gaps that need remediation prior to a full-scale deployment. Finally, execute a phased deployment to roll out Copilot for all in-scope business users, enabled by strong adoption and change management practices, end-user comms and training. ​

  • Extended security readiness assessment​
  • Identification of additional key personas and processes​
  • Copilot deployment in waves​
  • End-user communications, training and basic adoption and change management​
  • Optional advanced security and compliance remediation available

Revolutionize the way you work

Connect your business apps with Copilot and interact directly with them from Copilot. Connect your organization’s data to gain deeper insights and create chatbots using Copilot Studio.

Enhance your workplace experience with Cognizant’s generative EX solutions with pre-built accelerators and bespoke industry solutions that harness the power of Azure OpenAI Service to build next-gen applications and processes.

  • Identification of requirements and use case
  • Integrations, extensions and customizations​
  • Deployment of Copilot plugins and connectors​
  • Integration of organizational data into Copilot​
  • Configuration/customization of Cognizant generative EX accelerators​
  • Development of customized generative AI workflows and apps

Know more
Know more
Know more
