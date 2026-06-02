Aviation's AI inflection point: Time to close the ROI gap

Let's be direct about where aviation stands with AI right now: significant investment, genuine enthusiasm at the leadership level and, for most carriers, a stubbornly persistent gap between what's been spent and what's showing up in operating results.

https://www.sita.aero/globalassets/docs/surveys--reports/sita-2025-it-insights-report-combined-digital.pdf " target="_blank">SITA’s 2025 report on the state of aviation puts the tension in sharp relief. The industry committed a record $50.8 billion to technology spending in 2025, with 83% of airlines naming data-driven decision-making a top strategic priority. Yet we’re not seeing this priority put into action. As an example of this adoption gap, only 17% of airlines are using AI to monitor turnaround activity—one of the most critical operational metrics in aviation—in real time.

The reason most aviation AI programs stall isn’t a lack of intent or investment; both are clearly present. It’s that the same AI adoption missteps keep appearing across carriers of different sizes, regions and maturity levels. This is often because the path of least resistance in AI deployment leads directly toward these fundamental drawbacks.

Why most aviation AI programs stall before they scale

When aviation AI programs underperform, five key drivers account for the majority of failures. And they occur consistently enough that we can practically predict their existence when first assessing a client's situation.

A thin AI layer built on top of legacy infrastructure. A conversational interface on top of a 30-year-old mainframe-based flight operating system does not move business KPIs. It creates the appearance of AI transformation while leaving the underlying constraints intact. The passenger experience improves marginally; the operational economics do not.



Poor workflow prioritization. Teams often invest in AI effort where implementation is easiest—low-volume, low-complexity processes—while the high-value, high-complexity workflows that actually drive value remain untouched.



Disruption recovery is a perfect example. Repositioning equipment, passenger rebooking and crew recovery are messy, probabilistic and organizationally sensitive processes. They are also where billions of dollars in lost revenue and additional costs are incurred every year. Airlines that avoid these initiatives in favor of chatbot enhancements get the value priorities backwards.



The prevalence of context-free AI models. Generic large language models don't understand your network planning and scheduling strategy, your alliance commitments, your ground-handling SLA structures or the regulatory constraints specific to your operating certificates. https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/context-engineering-for-reliable-enterprise-ai " target="_blank">Real operational context—user intent, business rules, workflows, decision points and enterprise knowledge— needs to be engineered into AI systems so they operate reliably within the actual flow of work. Without this context, results disappoint, and the skeptics feel validated.



A governance gap that most organizations don't fully appreciate until it creates a problem. Agentic AI is probabilistic and conditional: The same input can yield different outputs. Governance frameworks, quality assurance processes and accountability structures built for traditional software don't apply to agentic lifecycle development.



Airlines operating in a safety-critical, heavily regulated environment https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/why-federated-governance-for-responsible-ai " target="_blank">need to rebuild these frameworks for AI and not continue the use of legacy ones.



A failure to manage the human side of the transformation. When airlines deploy AI, they also need to https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/how-agentic-ai-process-automation-is-changing-work " target="_blank">redesign ways of working and reimagine operations to address how people and agents operate together. Otherwise, it’s just an additional layer of technology and friction. Across industries, organizations that are seeing real returns are treating AI adoption as an operating model transformation, not just a technology deployment.

The path forward for AI in aviation: Prioritize value fast and architect for scale

None of these five drivers are technology failures. They are strategy, business and organizational transformation failures that the addition of more technology won’t fix. The carriers that close the ROI gap are those making fundamentally different decisions about where to start, what to build and how to govern what they’ve built.

In our work with airlines globally, we advise clients to start with value chain analysis to align on revenue and cost drivers, identify opportunities, set priorities and define KPIs. Next, select high-value workflows such as disruption recovery, ancillary revenue optimization or tech ops work-order management—identifying pain points and underlying tasks and activities that can be redesigned for agentic evolution.

Third, prove that AI delivers measurable impact in a focused area and then build reusable patterns and scale up to end-to-end processes. Architect at the enterprise level to compound the value across the organization.

Finally, architecture and strategic alignment should be managed from the top, while value is proven iteratively from the bottom. Each cycle builds confidence, repeatable patterns and the organizational readiness for what comes next.

Our work with enterprises across industries shows that this approach consistently outperforms both the "big bang" enterprise transformation and the "endless pilot" model that traps many organizations in a cycle of low-impact experimentation.

The carriers I speak with who are https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/cmp/aviation " target="_blank">seeing genuine returns share a common trait: They are partnering to address all five of these failure modes deliberately. That means reimagining the process before touching the technology, not layering AI on top of existing constraints and building contextual solutions around your specific intents, business models and regulatory environment to avoid deploying low-value, generic “off-the-shelf” models against highly specific problems.

It means building governance frameworks from scratch for probabilistic systems, not adapting quality assurance processes designed for deterministic software. And it means treating human and operating model transformation as the primary work, with the technology as the enabler.

Realizing promised gains of AI

Aviation's AI inflection point has arrived early. And the carriers that close the ROI gap will be prepared to operate at a fundamentally different scale and speed than what’s imaginable today.