Agentic AI requires a fundamental change in the nature of work

<p>For decades, the goal of process automation has been to reduce the overall volume of work required to get a task done. Scripted bots followed a predefined set of rules to handle common cases. Any exceptions they weren’t designed to handle were kicked over to a human. </p> <p>While this approach has streamlined processes, it has not fully quenched the ever intensifying thirst for doing more, faster, cheaper and with fewer errors.</p> <p>This explains the attraction of agentic AI. Beyond reducing the volume of work, agentic AI fundamentally changes its nature. The goal is not to reduce exceptions but to design a system where the default path is fully autonomous, and human intervention is a carefully managed, value-adding activity, not a routine part of the flow.</p> <h4>How agentic AI will change work</h4> <p>The implications for how you design, run and govern operations are profound. When a bot follows a script, you know exactly what it will do. When an AI agent interprets a situation and chooses a course of action, you need an entirely different set of controls and a completely new relationship between humans and machines.</p> <p>Bottom line: Success with agentic AI requires an architectural shift away from a human-led, AI-augmented approach, to an AI-led, human-enabled model.</p> <p>This is why we advocate for a differentiated approach to implementing agentic AI, anchored in straight-through processing (STP) from day one. The STP-first design philosophy redefines the role of human involvement, gradually moving it from active human-in-the-loop (HITL) participation to strategic human-over-the-loop (HOTL) governance.</p> <h4>What a human-over-the-loop agentic workflow looks like</h4> <p>Here’s the difference between the human-in-the-loop and human-over-the-loop models. With HITL, the model is best described as human-led, AI-enabled. AI is an active participant, but humans remain primary actors at every critical step. While the AI provides recommendations and data analysis, the final decision-making authority and quality control rest firmly in human hands. </p> <p>While this model can deliver incremental efficiency gains, it suffers from a fundamental flaw: The constant need for human review, validation and decision-making creates a hard ceiling on scalability and speed. It treats AI as a bolt-on to existing processes rather than as a transformative core. This leads to a fragmented technology landscape and a failure to capture the exponential value of true automation.</p> <p>HOTL, on the other hand, represents a paradigm shift to an AI-led, human-enabled model. With this approach, AI operates autonomously on individual transactions, and humans intervene only when predefined thresholds are breached or for governance purposes. Humans function as a supervisory governor. They monitor the overall system, review aggregated outcomes and manage exceptions. </p> <h4>Reimagining process automation with agentic AI</h4> <p>This model, then, is not about augmenting existing processes. It is about redesigning them for a world where AI is the primary actor. This approach is built on a foundation of process reimagination, modular architecture and progressive autonomy.</p> <p>Here’s what this might look like in an agentified business process: </p> <ul> <li><b>A business process request is received</b> by an AI agent orchestrator.</li> <li><b>The orchestrator</b> performs context analysis and selects the appropriate specialist and generalist agents for the task.</li> <li><b>The selected agents collaborate</b> to perform specialized and cross-functional tasks, leading to an AI-driven decision.</li> <li><b>The core of the model</b> is what we call the confidence threshold. If the AI agent’s confidence in its decision is high, the process is executed autonomously, achieving STP.</li> <li><b>The task is escalated to a human expert</b> for review only when the agent’s confidence is low. The human’s decision is then fed back into a continuous learning loop, which updates the context and improves the agent over time.</li> </ul> <p>This model is designed to overcome the limitations of the traditional approach. By designing an STP-first architecture, it creates a clear path to autonomy. The continuous learning loop ensures the system becomes more intelligent and efficient over time, progressively reducing the need for human intervention.</p> <h4>The gradual move to autonomous agentic workflows </h4> <p>As we shift from a human-led to an AI-led model, we are not indicating that businesses aim for 100% STP from day one. Instead, the journey to full autonomy should be a phased progression, with each stage building on the capabilities of the last. While STP will be low and HITL volume high initially, this will progressively shift to high STP with supervisory HOTL as trust builds.</p> <p>However, even in the early stages, the human role in exception handling is fundamentally different from traditional exception processing. In the new model, a transaction routed to a human is a training opportunity. The human involved here is not just a processor; they are an AI trainer. Their role is to provide structured feedback, nuanced judgment and contextual understanding that AI needs to learn and improve. This feedback loop is the engine of the progressive autonomy model.</p> <p>While exception-handling will certainly be part of the human role, the future BPO workforce will play much more sophisticated and strategic roles, including strategic oversight and direction, complex problem solving, relationship management, AI development and governance, innovation and transformation, and context engineering. These roles leverage capabilities that are distinctly human and likely to remain areas where humans excel compared with AI for the foreseeable future.</p> <h4>The future of work with agentic AI</h4> <p>By adopting an STP‑first, confidence‑driven architecture, supported by progressive autonomy, modular agent design and strong governance, businesses can create a clear, scalable path <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/agentic-ai-investment.html">from AI experimentation to enterprise‑grade autonomy</a>.</p> <p>For business and technology leaders, the mandate is clear: success with agentic AI will be determined not by the sophistication of individual tools but by the strength of the underlying operational architecture that allows intelligence, trust and value to scale together.</p> <p><i>For more on this topic, see our </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/banking-technology-solutions/bts-business-process-services#spy-ai-velocity-gap" target="_blank"><i><b>three-part series</b></i></a><i> on "Confronting the AI velocity gap: A new architecture for AI operations."</i></p>