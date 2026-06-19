Previously published https://www.newsweek.com/insights/we-made-shopping-easier-we-lied " target="_blank">by Newsweek in June 2026.

Here is a confession from the technology industry: we have been lying to you for twenty years. Not maliciously. Not even consciously, really. But every time we launched a sleeker app, a faster checkout, a smoother onboarding flow, we told ourselves—and you—that we were making things easier. What we were actually doing was making things more convenient. Those are not the same thing. And the difference matters more now than it ever has.

Convenience is about friction. How many taps to buy a thing. How fast the page loads. Whether the app remembers your address. We got very, very good at convenience. By almost any measure, shopping today is more convenient than it has ever been in human history. You can buy a mattress at 2 a.m. without speaking to a single human being and have it arrive before you've changed your mind.

But easier? Easier is something else entirely.

Here's what easier actually looks like: you don't have to think very hard. Your cognitive load—the mental effort required to make a decision—goes down. And by that measure, we have made almost no progress at all.

The average online shopping journey involves multiple search queries, several open tabs, a detour through Reddit to find out what people actually think, a price comparison, a review scan, a moment of paralysis and a nagging sense of uncertainty that lingers even after you've checked out. For all the polish we've applied to the experience, we essentially rebuilt the mall and put it in your pocket. Congratulations.

Seventy-five percent of consumers say the online buying experience is frustrating. Not slow. Not ugly. Frustrating—which is a word people use when something is working exactly as designed but still making their life harder than it should be.

The reason we couldn't fix this before is that fixing it requires something we didn't have: a system that actually knows you. Not your zip code. Not your purchase history. You—your preferences, your values, your tolerance for risk, what you're trying to accomplish and why. Convenience is infrastructure. Ease is intelligence.

That intelligence is now arriving, in the form of AI agents. And it changes everything about how businesses need to think about the customer experience.

An AI agent that knows you can do something no checkout flow ever could: it can shrink the decision itself. Instead of surfacing a thousand options and wishing you luck, it can surface the right one. Instead of making the path to purchase shorter, it can make the question of what to purchase feel almost effortless. The cognitive load doesn't just decrease—it transfers. The agent carries it so you don't have to.

This shift is already underway. The pattern Cognizant sees as an AI builder company is that the technology is rarely the constraint; it’s fitting the intelligence to how each business actually operates.

In retail, AI assistants are helping consumers reorder everyday items automatically and detect mood changes to adjust product recommendations. In finance, agents trained to recognize signs of emotional volatility are protecting people from impulsive decisions. In health care, conversational systems can detect urgency not just from words but from tone. The logic of how decisions get made is being rewritten, category by category.

Cognizant’s research forecasts that https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/aem-i/new-minds-new-markets-ai-customer-experience " target="_blank">by 2030, AI-enthusiast consumers will wield over $4 trillion in buying power in the U.S. alone—and more than 55 percent of purchases will be driven by AI-friendly buyers. That's not a future-tense number. That's the next strategic planning cycle.

For businesses, the implications are significant. The brands that will win in an agent-mediated world are not necessarily the ones with the most SKUs, the lowest prices or even the most recognizable names. They'll be the ones whose products and experiences are intelligible to software acting on behalf of a human—brands with clean data, genuine differentiation and a clear answer to the question of why someone should choose them when a very smart piece of software is doing the asking.

We are also on the cusp of something stranger and more interesting: a market for cognitive relief itself. Consumers may soon pay a subscription not for content or a service, but for the mental space an AI agent gives back. The decisions it absorbs. The research it handles. The uncertainty it eliminates. Will you pay $9.95 a month to own your own agent? Many people will. And the brands that earn a place in that agent's recommendations will have won something more durable than a click.

For 20 years, the technology industry competed on convenience. The next competition is for something more valuable: cognitive trust. The ability to say—and mean—that when a consumer's agent comes calling, your brand is ready for the question.

We finally have the tools to make things not just faster, but genuinely easier. That's not a small thing. That might be the whole thing.