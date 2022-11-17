Healthcare organizations turn to digital technologies to ensure success and provide services in a competitive and regulated market. Projections for high growth make Medicare, Medicaid and Dual Eligibles extremely attractive markets. Organizations can increase their chances of success with Cognizant’s end‑to‑end products and specialized services for Medicare and Medicaid, which lower operating costs, improve delivery and quality of care, increase top‑line revenue growth and ensure regulation compliance. Cognizant works with leading Medicare and Medicaid healthcare organizations to help them achieve the highest performance.