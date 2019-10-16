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Cognizant Discovery 2026

October 16–19
Austin, TX

<h3>Building the bridge to enterprise AI value</h3>
<h5><span class="text-regular"><span class="text-primary">AI value can't simply be bought. It must also be built. Enterprise value emerges when AI is engineered with business context, embedded across functions and designed to deliver outcomes.</span></span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-regular"><span class="text-primary">This year’s summit will focus on building the bridge between AI investments and enterprise value. We’ll explore how&nbsp;organizations can move beyond isolated pilots to contextualized, enterprise-wide AI systems that reimagine operating models, accelerate growth and create durable competitive advantage.</span></span></h5>
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Gain new perspectives

Renowned leaders in entertainment and sport share what leadership really looks like under pressure. Hear how they’ve led through uncertainty and turned bold ambitions—whether on stage, on the court, on the slopes or beyond—into real, measurable impact.

Keynote speakers

Indra Nooyi
Oz Pearlman
Emmy Award-winning mentalist

Oz Pearlman is the most televised and sought-after mentalist in the world, known for his ability to combine mind reading, audience interaction and live entertainment. After several years working on Wall Street, he pursued his passion for mentalism and his dream to become a full-time entertainer and has spent nearly three decades amazing audiences around the globe.

Pearlman rose to national prominence as a finalist on America's Got Talent, where his performances made him a fan favorite. He later starred in “Oz Knows,” an NBC television special that earned him an Emmy Award, and his appearances on Sunday and Monday Night Football have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. His client list includes politicians, professional athletes, A-list celebrities and Fortune 500 companies.

Pearlman is also an accomplished marathon and ultra-marathon runner, setting multiple distance-running records, including the world record for most miles run around Central Park in a single day (116 miles) for Save The Children’s Ukraine Relief Fund.

Indra Nooyi
Lindsey Vonn
Olympic gold medalist and author

Lindsey Vonn is an Olympic gold and bronze medalist, U.S. Ski Team alpine ski racer, and New York Times bestselling author. One of the most accomplished alpine ski racers in history, she is a four-time World Cup overall champion and one of only six women to win World Cup races in all five disciplines of Alpine skiing.

Vonn made her debut as an NBC Sports broadcast analyst during the 2021 Alpine Skiing World Cup season. She also served as an International Games Ambassador at the 2018 Winter Olympics and serves on the Utah 2034 Olympics and Paralympics Winter Games Executive Committee. Vonn is the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, which empowers young girls through scholarships, education, and opportunities to pursue their passions. She splits her time between Park City, Utah, and Los Angeles, California.
Indra Nooyi
Andre Agassi
Tennis legend, entrepreneur and education advocate

Turning pro at 16, tennis prodigy Andre Agassi rose to international fame, earning 60 men's singles titles, including eight Grand Slam championships, during a 20-year professional career. A former World No. 1, he became the first male player to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal. He also was a member of three Davis Cup-winning teams. Agassi was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011.

Beyond tennis, Agassi has dedicated more than three decades to expanding educational opportunity. In 1994, at 24, he created the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education in his hometown of Las Vegas; the Foundation continues its mission to transform public education, including by creating a tuition-free public charter school in historical West Las Vegas. Agassi also partnered with Turner Impact Capital to support the growth of high-performing charter schools in urban communities nationwide.

Agassi authored Open, a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, and continues to invest in education, technology and business ventures that empower students.

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New perspectives
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Our leaders at Discovery

Ravi Kumar headshot
Ravi Kumar S

Chief Executive Officer

Surya Gummadi headshot
Surya Gummadi

President, Cognizant Americas

Babak Hodjat headshot
Babak Hodjat

Chief AI Officer

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Leaders at Discovery
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63% statistic
Bridge the gap between AI hype and real results

63% of organizations see a gap between their AI ambitions and capabilities. Scaling AI means navigating integration, governance, data readiness, compliance and ROI—the messy middle where value is either built or lost.

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Recently published AI insights

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Short takes on bridging the gap

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Latest thinking

BLOG

The advantage of partnering with an AI builder

As AI moves from pilots into core operations, businesses are looking for value and outcomes. For that, they won’t turn to more tools—they’ll turn to an AI builder who can manage complexity and deliver performance.

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BLOG

To manage AI agents, start by demystifying them

AI agents are a lot more familiar than they might appear. A wise division of labor will ensure that organizations get the most from both humans and machines.

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Turn your unique context into a durable competitive advantage

When everyone has access to the same AI models, the same AI-enabled tools and the same vendor ecosystem, context becomes the differentiator. Here are four next steps for organizations to ground their AI in context.

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