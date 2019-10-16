Cognizant Discovery

Pearlman rose to national prominence as a finalist on America's Got Talent, where his performances made him a fan favorite. He later starred in “Oz Knows,” an NBC television special that earned him an Emmy Award, and his appearances on Sunday and Monday Night Football have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. His client list includes politicians, professional athletes, A-list celebrities and Fortune 500 companies.

Pearlman is also an accomplished marathon and ultra-marathon runner, setting multiple distance-running records, including the world record for most miles run around Central Park in a single day (116 miles) for Save The Children’s Ukraine Relief Fund.