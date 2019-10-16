Cognizant Discovery

<h3>Building the bridge to enterprise AI value</h3>
<h5><span class="text-regular"><span class="text-primary">AI value can't simply be bought. It must also be built. Enterprise value emerges when AI is engineered with business context, embedded across functions and designed to deliver outcomes.</span></span></h5>
<h5><span class="text-regular"><span class="text-primary">This year’s summit will focus on building the bridge between AI investments and enterprise value. We’ll explore how organizations can move beyond isolated pilots to contextualized, enterprise-wide AI systems that reimagine operating models, accelerate growth and create durable competitive advantage.</span></span></h5>
Gain new perspectives
Renowned leaders in entertainment and sport share what leadership really looks like under pressure. Hear how they’ve led through uncertainty and turned bold ambitions—whether on stage, on the court, on the slopes or beyond—into real, measurable impact.
Keynote speakers
Oz Pearlman
Emmy Award-winning mentalist
Oz Pearlman is the most televised and sought-after mentalist in the world, known for his ability to combine mind reading, audience interaction and live entertainment. After several years working on Wall Street, he pursued his passion for mentalism and his dream to become a full-time entertainer and has spent nearly three decades amazing audiences around the globe.
Pearlman rose to national prominence as a finalist on America's Got Talent, where his performances made him a fan favorite. He later starred in “Oz Knows,” an NBC television special that earned him an Emmy Award, and his appearances on Sunday and Monday Night Football have been viewed hundreds of millions of times. His client list includes politicians, professional athletes, A-list celebrities and Fortune 500 companies.
Pearlman is also an accomplished marathon and ultra-marathon runner, setting multiple distance-running records, including the world record for most miles run around Central Park in a single day (116 miles) for Save The Children’s Ukraine Relief Fund.
Lindsey Vonn
Olympic gold medalist and author
Lindsey Vonn is an Olympic gold and bronze medalist, U.S. Ski Team alpine ski racer, and New York Times bestselling author. One of the most accomplished alpine ski racers in history, she is a four-time World Cup overall champion and one of only six women to win World Cup races in all five disciplines of Alpine skiing.
Andre Agassi
Tennis legend, entrepreneur and education advocate
Turning pro at 16, tennis prodigy Andre Agassi rose to international fame, earning 60 men's singles titles, including eight Grand Slam championships, during a 20-year professional career. A former World No. 1, he became the first male player to win all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal. He also was a member of three Davis Cup-winning teams. Agassi was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2011.
Beyond tennis, Agassi has dedicated more than three decades to expanding educational opportunity. In 1994, at 24, he created the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education in his hometown of Las Vegas; the Foundation continues its mission to transform public education, including by creating a tuition-free public charter school in historical West Las Vegas. Agassi also partnered with Turner Impact Capital to support the growth of high-performing charter schools in urban communities nationwide.
Agassi authored Open, a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, and continues to invest in education, technology and business ventures that empower students.