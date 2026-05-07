As retailers and brands scale AI, digitize supply chains, and deepen customer engagement, the attack surface has grown dramatically, and legacy tools weren't built for it.

78% of enterprises are already using AI—from store associates to personalized shopper journeys

Your OMS, POS, loyalty platforms, pricing intelligence, and supply chain data are high-value targets. Downtime or compromise doesn't just cost money—it costs customer trust and brand reputation.

AI has changed the threat model. Attackers can now target model vulnerabilities, manipulate AI agents, and exploit data pipelines in ways traditional security tools never anticipated.