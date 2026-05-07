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Traditional security can't protect AI-era retail and CPG operations

As retailers and brands scale AI, digitize supply chains, and deepen customer engagement, the attack surface has grown dramatically, and legacy tools weren't built for it.

78% of enterprises are already using AI—from store associates to personalized shopper journeys

Your OMS, POS, loyalty platforms, pricing intelligence, and supply chain data are high-value targets. Downtime or compromise doesn't just cost money—it costs customer trust and brand reputation.

AI has changed the threat model. Attackers can now target model vulnerabilities, manipulate AI agents, and exploit data pipelines in ways traditional security tools never anticipated.

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Stronger together: humans and AI

Discover how AI-led security operations help enterprises fight machine-speed cyber threats while keeping human oversight, governance, and judgment at the center.

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Three capabilities. One integrated defense.

Purpose-built for the complexity of retail and consumer brand environments, from store floor to cloud.

  • Secure the AI systems running your business

    Trust-by-design protection across your entire AI ecosystem — from data pipelines and model training to agents and applications.

    • Secure ADLC to protect models, data & pipelines
    • AIDR for real-time runtime monitoring & prompt-injection detection
    • Context integrity protects proprietary AI logic
    • Full visibility across IoT/OT/IT environments
  • Stay operational when attacks succeed

    A business continuity strategy built for retail — aligning detection, response, and recovery across your most critical systems.

    • Reduce downtime across OMS, POS & supply chain
    • Faster containment to limit blast radius
    • Validated recovery plans for essential systems
    • Board-ready resilience posture & compliance evidence
  • Detection & response built for AI-era threats

    A modern MDR platform that unifies telemetry across your entire retail environment, with AI-enhanced triage and integrated governance.

    • Unified telemetry across cloud, store, ecommerce & OT
    • AI-enhanced monitoring for faster, smarter response
    • Integrated governance & compliance artifacts
    • Continuous assurance via Cognizant Trust™
Explore these capabilities

Our partner ecosystem and alliance-powered differentiation

Our ability to deliver AI-era security outcomes is amplified through deep partnerships with hyperscalers and leading security ISVs. We do not resell tools—we co-build outcomes.

Featured news and insights

Hidden AI risks

Why securing AI systems is now essential for brand protection, business resilience, and long-term growth in retail and consumer brands.

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Beyond the breach

Prevention alone can't keep pace. Discover how AI-led cyber resilience is redefining how retailers detect, contain, and recover from disruption.

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Smarter defense

Traditional MDR can't keep up with today's AI-powered threats. See why NextGen MDR is the smarter choice for digital-first retailers and brands.

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Let’s shape what’s next

Work with us to secure every part of your brand.

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