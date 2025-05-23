Skip to main content Skip to footer

Decision Making for Climate Change

Generate climate policies using Cognizant NeuroAI integrated with the En-ROADS simulator for informed decision-making.

Land Use Optimization

Optimize land-use policies to balance carbon impact and land-use changes for specific locations.

AI-based COVID-19 Interventions

Explore AI-generated NPI strategies for regions worldwide, balancing case reduction and intervention stringency over time.

ESP Learning Process Visualization

See how ESP outperforms direct evolution and PPO, finding better solutions with fewer samples.

Optimizing Flappy Bird Game Agents

See how ESP excels in the Flappy Bird domain, using a surrogate to regularize learning and generalize behaviors for optimal strategies.

XPRIZE Pandemic Response Challenge

Explore the technical details of the competition, including evaluation methods, results, and interactive leaderboards from different phases.

Optimizing Growth Recipes for Agriculture

Optimize crop growth with Evolutionary AI to enhance yield, flavor, and efficiency in controlled environments.

Effective, Surprising Webpage Designs

Optimize webpage designs using evolutionary AI to uncover creative, high-performing solutions that maximize conversions.

Omni Draw: Visualizing Model Perception

Draw a character and see how multitask and single-task models interpret it across 20 alphabets, revealing insights into character recognition and model learning.

Evolving Deep Multitask Learning Modules

Explore how the CMSR approach leverages coevolutionary methods to develop modular deep learning architectures for improved multitask learning.

Task-Specific Multitask Learning Topologies

See how the CTR approach evolves custom network designs using shared modules to enhance multitask learning.

Composite Novelty for Optimizing Trade-offs

See how the composite novelty method explores useful trade-offs and diverse behaviors to uncover better solutions in complex optimization problems.

Composite Novelty for Sorting Networks

Watch how the composite novelty method outperforms standard optimization by overcoming deception to discover optimal 8-line sorting networks.

Music Maker: AI-Driven Melody Improvisation

Compose a melody and let an evolved LSTM network build on it, generating a unique musical sequence inspired by your input.

Evolving Complex LSTM Designs

See how evolutionary methods uncover more powerful LSTM architectures, improving performance in language modeling tasks.

How Evolution Searches for Good Solutions

Watch how evolution explores a search space to uncover effective solutions, visualized through an animated search for optimal webpage designs.

How Confidence in Performance Accumulates Over Evolution

See how evolutionary algorithms accumulate confidence over generations, improving reliability in noisy and uncertain environments.

Reliable and Cost-Effective Candidate Evaluations

Explore how asynchronous multi-arm bandit algorithms improve candidate evaluations by allocating resources efficiently, boosting performance and reliability.

Optimizing Performance Throughout the Campaign

See how the asynchronous multi-arm bandit algorithm maximizes overall conversion rates during campaigns by efficiently allocating resources across generations.

How Best Arm Identification Mode Selects Good Solutions Reliably

Explore how Best Arm Identification Mode enhances reliability by refining top candidates, ensuring the best solution is chosen with confidence.

Evolving a Pareto Front of Prescriptors

Watch how evolution uncovers optimal trade-offs between objectives, improving solution quality over time in the COVID-19 Dashboard demo.

