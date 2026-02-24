<p>Sandeep Bhasin is the Global Head of Intuitive Operations and Automation (IOA) at Cognizant, where he leads global strategy, delivery, client partnerships and innovation. He is responsible for accelerating IOA’s growth, advancing AI-enabled and agentic operating models, and strengthening industry-led solutions that help clients transform operations and achieve measurable business outcomes.</p> <p>Prior to this role, Sandeep led IOA’s health sciences, retail and consumer goods portfolio, where he drove sustained growth, strengthened client partnerships and advanced large-scale transformation initiatives. Over his tenure at Cognizant, he has played a pivotal role in expanding IOA’s global capabilities, leading complex transformations, establishing delivery presence across regions, and building differentiated operations and consulting strengths. His leadership experience spans banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing and logistics.</p> <p>Sandeep brings over 27 years of experience in business process services, with deep expertise across business transformation, global operations, consulting and sales. Prior to Cognizant, he held leadership roles at HSBC, UBS, American Express and GE. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Huddersfield, UK, and completed an executive management program at the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.</p>