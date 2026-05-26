<p>Mohammad Haque is Global Head of Intelligent Enterprise Platforms and Large Deals. In this role, he is responsible for the end-to-end strategy, market offerings, driving business growth and operational performance of Cognizant's Intelligent Enterprise Transformation business—connecting advanced technologies, platforms and partners across enterprises to translate AI-enabled capabilities into measurable business outcomes. He also leads Cognizant's global large deals team, focused on identifying, architecting and winning large, complex engagements across industries.</p> <p>Haque brings more than 30 years of experience in the IT services industry, with a track record of building and scaling businesses across the Americas, Europe, Japan, India and Asia Pacific. His career spans multiple industry domains—including life sciences, manufacturing, energy, automotive and consumer products—with deep expertise in digital transformation, AI and enterprise applications.</p> <p>Prior to his current role, Haque served as Head of Cognizant's Life Sciences business unit, where he helped position Cognizant as a trusted partner to leading global biopharma and medical devices companies. As Chief Commercial Officer for the Americas, he led new client acquisition efforts across industry verticals and strengthened Cognizant's large deal momentum globally.</p> <p>Before joining Cognizant, Haque led the health business unit at Wipro, where he drove the development of next-generation digital offerings in cloud, AI, engineering, cybersecurity and game-changing innovations with industry-leading digital health platforms. He has also held senior leadership roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, GE, Genpact and Tata Motors.</p> <p>Haque holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from IIM Mumbai. He has completed executive education programs at Chicago Booth, Duke University and GE Crotonville, and is Six Sigma Green Belt certified.</p>