<p>Mike Rocco is the CEO of 3Cloud. With more than 22 years of experience in technology leadership and engineering, Mike has helped Global 2000 companies digitally transform their businesses to improve productivity and build sustainable growth strategies. With more than 15 years at Microsoft, Mike has seen the exponential transformation and value that cloud solutions can deliver to clients in productivity, operational efficiencies and business results.</p> <p>Mike brings a unique and collaborative approach to clients. He has an established track record of building and cultivating high-performing teams. He has extensive experience in coaching and developing leadership talent to support transformation and digital strategies.</p> <p>Before launching 3Cloud, Mike was the US Central Region General Manager for Microsoft, where he led their $1 billion revenue-generating Corporate Accounts team. Mike successfully led go-to-market plans for many customers to help transition their business from on-premise software to agile cloud/SaaS models. He also led Microsoft’s Enterprise Financial Services customer segment that included the largest insurance, banking and capital market clients. Prior to Microsoft, Mike held leadership and engineering roles at Ariba (SAP) and Praxair.</p> <p>Mike earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth Graduate School of Business and a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University in Michigan. He also served on the Board of Governors for Lumity (IT services nonprofit), Kettering University Alumni Board, and Campaign Chair for Microsoft’s United Way Giving Campaign.</p>