Jim Dietrich

<p>Jim is Head of 3Cloud Sales and Markets, leading its marketing, sales and customer care as well as business development pursuits. With more than 24 years of experience in software engineering, sales and global services delivery leadership roles, he brings extensive experience in helping companies digitally transform.</p> <p>Jim brings strong expertise in helping companies align their strategic vision and unique assets with the power of the cloud to both achieve operational benefits and enable new revenue streams for the company. He partners with client leadership and delivery teams to develop a clear vision and plans that deliver measurable, differentiated results.</p> <p>Before launching 3Cloud, Jim was the US Central Region General Manager for Microsoft, where he led their $1 billion revenue-generating Corporate Accounts organization and was responsible for its direct and channel “go-to-market” efforts. Jim authored Microsoft’s industry solutions viewpoint, “go-to-market” strategies and global solutions partnerships.</p> <p>Prior to joining Microsoft, he was a Strategy Manager at Accenture, translating information technology into a strategic business advantage, and an Industry Solutions Manager and Architect at the IBM Corporation, designing and delivering large-scale custom software and solutions for discrete and process manufacturing clients globally. Jim earned an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Pennsylvania State University.</p>