Experience the thrill of the track first- hand and race for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Hit your best lap time, then meet with our team to learn how Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences.
Take a drive in our traveling simulator. It’s as close as you can get to the simulator used in F1 training. You’ll see how each movement becomes a data point and why faster, better decision making is vital in a sport where milliseconds matter.
Compete for a chance to exclusive prizes available to only those who race at our booth.
Our generative AI handbook walks through the AI landscape, looking at both its boundless potential and risks. Get practical with questions to ask and steps you can take to move ahead with a responsible AI approach.
Multi-cloud management across the entire cloud lifecycle
Enterprises often undergo disjointed modernization and cloud adoption efforts, leading to fragmented IT infrastructure and application ecosystems. Cognizant Skygrade™ simplifies modernization, migration, and management of your cloud platforms and applications.