Drive an F1 simulator at Cognizant booth

Experience the thrill of the track first- hand and race for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Hit your best lap time, then meet with our team to learn how Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences.

seminar session

Where you'll find us

Hear from our AI experts

Join our experts and esteemed copresenters to hear the latest insights on leveraging AI and modernizing data.

To view the full event agenda, following the link below.

London Tech Week agenda

The power of AI to Transform Industries

 Monday 10 June

 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm

 Main Stage

Learning Lab: Mastering gen AI Use Case Design for Transformative Impact

 Tuesday 11 June

 9:00 am to 10:30 am

 Henley Suite

Balancing Innovation and Regulation - Deciding the Future of AI

 Tuesday 11 June

 11:45 am to 12:25 pm

 Corporate Innovation Stage

Paving the way for an AI Enabled Sustainable Future for Enterprise

 Tuesday 11 June

 12:40 pm to 1:05 pm

 Corporate Innovation Stage

The Leadership Guide for Effectively Implementing New AI Tools

 Tuesday 11 June

 2:20 pm to 2:50 pm

 Corporate Innovation Stage

Drive a Formula One racing simulator

Take a drive in our traveling simulator. It’s as close as you can get to the simulator used in F1 training. You’ll see how each movement becomes a data point and why faster, better decision making is vital in a sport where milliseconds matter.

Compete for a chance to exclusive prizes available to only those who race at our booth.

Schedule a private meeting with our team

Ready to engineer intuition with Cognizant? Schedule time with our experts to discuss your needs and ideas.

Use the form on the right as a one-click way to raise your hand. We’ll be in touch.

 10 - 12 June

Generative AI handbook

Our generative AI handbook walks through the AI landscape, looking at both its boundless potential and risks. Get practical with questions to ask and steps you can take to move ahead with a responsible AI approach.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Featured solutions

How gen AI is reimagining the modern contact center

Enhancing the modern contact center with GenAI will revolutionize CX. See how Cognizant’s dedicated contact center practice integrates next-generation technologies into operations.

Headset hanging on a computer screen
Delivering end-to-end contact center transformation

Learn how Cognizant and Google boost CX in complex omnichannel environments while demanding less effort from your customers.

Call center agent

Explore our solutions

See how Cognizant and AWS can help accelerate business transformation – visit our booth or book a meeting with one of our experts to learn more.

Fast-track generative AI—responsibly

The custom tooling, design patterns and processes of Cognizant Neuro™ AI help you harness the transformative power of generative AI and realize the full potential of your data.

Multi-cloud management across the entire cloud lifecycle

Enterprises often undergo disjointed modernization and cloud adoption efforts, leading to fragmented IT infrastructure and application ecosystems. Cognizant Skygrade™ simplifies modernization, migration, and management of your cloud platforms and applications.

Elevating full-stack engineering to new heights

Revolutionize your software engineering with Cognizant FlowsourceTM, harnessing generative AI and automation to accelerate innovation, boost productivity and create outstanding digital experiences.

Get to know our leaders in attendance

David Fearne

Global Head of Generative AI

Mike Turner

VP and Global Head of Offerings, Software & Platform Engineering

Yatin Mahandru

VP and Head of Public Sector and Health, UKI

Irene Infante

Head of Experience Design, UKI

Rohit Gupta

SVP and Country Head, UKI

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant.

Meet with our experts face-to-face.