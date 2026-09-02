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PROOF, NOT PROMISES

Outcomes delivered for insurers

What enterprise AI looks like in practice. Real outcomes from insurers moving beyond pilots and into production.

OPTIMIZE

US insurer

85%

severity-1 incident reduction, with ~37% IT cost reduction and ~$5M NTR savings. 

Enabled by Neuro® IT Operations

BUILD

Global analytics company

20–50%

SDLC productivity improvement, with 60% effort reduction in technical debt.

Enabled by Flowsource™ and Neuro® AI

INNOVATE

UK insurer

90%+

automation coverage, alongside AI-driven underwriting transformation for a leading insurer—improving speed, consistency and accuracy.

Enabled by Agent Foundry

BUILT BY COGNIZANT

The platforms behind the proof

Each outcome above traces back to one of our platforms. Together, they turn AI Builder from strategy into working systems across the insurance value chain.

Cognizant Flowsource™
Cognizant Flowsource™

AI-powered, full-stack software development lifecycle platform for next-generation software engineering.

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Cognizant Neuro® AI
Cognizant Neuro® AI

Bundles tools, models and frameworks for accelerated, responsible adoption of enterprise-grade generative and agentic AI.

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Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations
Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations

Unlock new levels of efficiency, transparency and optimization across IT operations

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Cognizant Agent Foundry
Cognizant Agent Foundry

Turn isolated AI pilots into production-grade agent networks—for regulated industries like insurance

Person working on a laptop at office desk.
LATEST THINKING

Insurance AI, in depth

Explore our perspective on where insurance AI is heading—from responsible governance to the future of the workforce.

WHITEPAPER

Empowering the insurance industry with agentic AI

AI eliminates repetitive tasks, empowering underwriters, brokers and claims teams to focus on creativity and strategy. Human talent amplified by AI drives innovation across insurance.

Read more
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CASE STUDY

Royal London Group: responsible AI in practice

How responsible AI governance unlocks operational efficiency while maintaining trust, transparency and compliance—essential for regulated insurance markets.

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CASE STUDY

Beauty is in the AI of the insurer

AI augments human capabilities, creating agile teams that combine computational power with empathy and creativity. Discover how to empower your workforce while transforming operations.

Read more
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Meet our subject matter expert

Get to know the people who would work on your account—across country leadership, technology and insurance consulting.

Michael Neracher

Country Manager Switzerland & Head of Insurance Switzerland

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Anke Zeller

Head of Financial Services & Insurance Germany

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Murali Vakkalanka

Associate Partner Consulting and Head Insurance Consulting for Europe

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Colville Wood

Chief Technology Officer at Cognizant Insurance UK&I

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Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant

“The agentic era gave us the opportunity to be Builders again, creating full-stack, custom agentic journeys and delivering business outcomes as a service.”

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Ready to build with us?

Contact us now to connect with our experts

Cognizant.com