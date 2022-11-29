Managed Contact Center Services
Offering
Deliver smarter service with the contact centers of tomorrow
Cognizant’s solution enables seamless customer interactions across voice, chat, WhatsApp and more. With agentic AI, unified workspaces and Salesforce-native integration, businesses can resolve issues faster, reduce call volume and improve customer satisfaction.
Our partners
Cognizant partners with Salesforce and AWS to deliver scalable, intelligent contact center services tailored for your business.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.