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Managed Contact Center Services
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Agile and intelligent customer service

Cognizant® Managed Contact Center Services is a cloud-native, AI-powered solution designed to help organizations deliver enterprise-grade customer service—without the complexity of managing infrastructure or licenses. 
Built with industry-specific accelerators and powered by agentic AI, the model offers unified engagement, intelligent automation and real-time insights. 
From faster deployment to 24/7 operational support, Cognizant’s fully managed contact center suites empower businesses to scale effortlessly, reduce costs and build lasting customer relationships.

Offering

Deliver smarter service with the contact centers of tomorrow

Cognizant’s solution enables seamless customer interactions across voice, chat, WhatsApp and more. With agentic AI, unified workspaces and Salesforce-native integration, businesses can resolve issues faster, reduce call volume and improve customer satisfaction.

Our partners

Cognizant partners with Salesforce and AWS to deliver scalable, intelligent contact center services tailored for your business.

Cognizant Managed Contact Center Services

Your business moves fast. Your customer service should too. In partnership with Salesforce, Cognizant helps organizations transform contact centers into engines of growth—improving customer satisfaction, increasing agent productivity and scaling service with AI-powered intelligence, without managing infrastructure or licenses.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.