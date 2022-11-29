Digital Services

Streamline processes and applications

UpGraduate: Using Oracle’s “UpGraduate” Tech Platform Refresh, Cognizant helps modernize your technology platform. We’ll migrate/upgrade your current Oracle technology to a next-gen application that keeps you ahead of the technology progression curve while providing continued product support. Our upgrade/migration offering also helps digitize and streamline your business processes by eliminating the existing customization, resulting in reduced total cost of ownership (TCO). Oracle products we use include Forms, APEX, ADF, Oracle 12c, 18c (Autonomous Database) and Fusion Middleware (Weblogic, SOA).

Application Transformation: Cognizant can help you modernize existing, restrictive legacy applications to newer scalable technologies while retaining the value of the legacy investment. Our approach extends the life of your applications, enhances UX by improving interfaces and functionality, reduces deployment, run-time and maintenance costs, and preserves business logic. Process optimization revolves around business-critical systems that carry higher risks, which are addressed through sound strategies, detailed planning, deep technology expertise, robust governance and rigorous execution.

Tailored Apps: Cognizant offers custom development services, leveraging the bundled toolset that comes with a database license package. We’ll build or customize an application to suit your business process/extension, utilizing Oracle Core Technologies viz., DB12c/Autonomous (PL/S Q L), Application (ADF/Jet/J2EE/Forms) and Advanced UI (Polymer, REACT, Angular JS, ADF, JET, Spring, Java and more). We also provide the standards-based applications integration that’s critical to IT efficiency, delivering solutions across the enterprise. Adopting Oracle SOA/ WebLogic API helps ensure the interoperability and integration you need.