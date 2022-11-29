Transformation & Consulting

Optimize your talent

Today’s enterprises seek solutions focused on equal parts technology, innovation, business maturity and an organizational change management strategy. Human Capital Management (HCM) plays a crucial role in your organization’s ability to fully optimize its talent and people processes.

As a series of drivers come together to create a disruptive change in the talent landscape, Cognizant works with you across domains to provide tailored HCM solutions and value additions that align with your business objectives. Our mature Oracle HCM processes make it easier and less expensive to take advantage of the benefits of moving HCM to the cloud.

We offer a complete set of HR business solutions augmented by the skills of HCM experts across cloud applications and Taleo, PeopleSoft and EBS Applications. Our HCM Center of Excellence (CoE) leverages HR business process expertise and industry-leading practices across: