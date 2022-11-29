Transformation & Consulting
Offerings
Modernize your applications
Cognizant’s offerings will help you modernize existing restrictive legacy applications into newer scalable technologies while retaining the value of the legacy investment. Our approach extends the life of existing applications, enhances user experience with better user interfaces and functionality, and reduces deployment time, run-time costs and maintenance costs while preserving business logic.
Optimize your talent
Today’s enterprises seek solutions focused on equal parts technology, innovation, business maturity and an organizational change management strategy. Human Capital Management (HCM) plays a crucial role in your organization’s ability to fully optimize its talent and people processes.
As a series of drivers come together to create a disruptive change in the talent landscape, Cognizant works with you across domains to provide tailored HCM solutions and value additions that align with your business objectives. Our mature Oracle HCM processes make it easier and less expensive to take advantage of the benefits of moving HCM to the cloud.
We offer a complete set of HR business solutions augmented by the skills of HCM experts across cloud applications and Taleo, PeopleSoft and EBS Applications. Our HCM Center of Excellence (CoE) leverages HR business process expertise and industry-leading practices across:
- Human Resources
- Benefits
- Compensation
- Payroll
- Time and Labor
- Talent Management
- Learning Management
- Recruiting/Onboarding
The path to modern finance
With the advent of digital technologies, the role of finance is evolving. Social, mobile, analytics and cloud are generating new business models at a rapid pace, resulting in greater expectations from the finance function. Finance leaders are faced with myriad challenges, including managing governance, mitigating risk and ensuring compliance.
With global engagements across industries and proven best practices, Cognizant offers robust financial management solutions that help you make better decisions and increase efficiency while delivering maximum business value.
We enable your journey toward modern finance with solutions that focus on taxation and billing & compliance (Oracle CC&B, ORMB), in addition to industry-specific solutions like IFRS, CFO Analytics, Value Map, Taxonomy (GST in India, VAT in the Middle East), Advanced Revenue Recognition, M&A, Financial Consolidation and more.
Unlock supply chain value
Supply chains are under pressure to adapt to changes arising from increasingly complex global markets, economic fluctuations and labor issues. Technology is a strategic driver, ensuring that supply chains grounded in the power of digital capabilities like IoT and analytics gain an edge over competition because they can anticipate problems, predict outcomes and propose suitable solutions.
Cognizant helps you unlock additional value from your supply chain by creating solutions tailored to meet market needs. Our supply chain strategies draw from demand planning and forecasting, production planning, inventory planning, distribution and ecommerce. The result: reduced cost to serve, optimized inventory, increased working capital and quicker response to demand changes.
Align your CX goals
Today’s consumers are more knowledgeable, connected and empowered than ever before. Digital disruption demands seamless, persuasive and personalized experiences across channels. Identifying the best CX technologies for your business is only the beginning; you must also adopt effective change management strategies to align your people and processes with your customer relationship goals.
Cognizant is an Oracle Partner for Oracle CX Cloud Suite, a cloud-based suite covering the core functions of marketing, sales and service. Our expert services include the expertise and experience to implement rapid, agile solutions.
An integrated approach to ocm
A successful implementation requires a systematic approach to drive ownership and adoption. Cognizant’s Organizational Change Management (OCM) framework is robust, comprehensive and customized to meet the needs of financial, supply chain and human capital management (HCM) modules.
Our OCM framework ensures an approach integrated with the program management methodology and designed to address people, process and technology elements associated with your application.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.