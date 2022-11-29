AWS Industrial IoT Solutions
Build your AWS IoT solution
We’ll help you choose the right AWS services and architecture to support and achieve your digital goals and ensure that system security, performance and total cost of ownership (TCO) all match your technical and business requirements.
Real-time visibility
Connect your equipment and devices to bring more intelligence to the industrial edge with AWS IoT Device SDK, AWS IoT Greengrass and Amazon FreeRTOS. We’ll show you how to use these AWS services, including custom options for legacy and resource-constrained devices.
Monitor and manage mixed fleets efficiently
Support mixed fleets with different capabilities to monitor your new and legacy equipment and devices. AWS IoT Core, Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), AWS Lambda and AWS IoT Device Shadow enable a wide variety of data collection and device management scenarios.
Seamlessly integrate device data
Leverage AWS IoT rules engine with Amazon SQS and Lambda functions to handle the volume and variety of data sent from your machines to the cloud and ingested by AWS, and bring in Amazon Kinesis to seamlessly integrate device MQTT data with your IoT applications.
Secure, scalable solutions
Store IoT data with security, performance and cost in mind from the start. We’ll help you select the right combination of S3 buckets, RDS, DynamoDB and Amazon Aurora to meet your requirements and goals, including custom support for other databases running on EC2 when needed.
Seamless integration and predictive insights
Integrate business systems and data sources across your enterprise with Amazon API Gateway, Athena and AWS Glue. Add secure system access with Amazon Cognito and centralized IT user management. Then use Amazon SageMaker for building and deploying machine learning models for predictive maintenance and other scenarios.
Optimize operations through data insights
Deliver data to your teams, partners, customers and other stakeholders in the formats they need with custom dashboards and your choice of visualization and reporting tools, including Amazon QuickSight. For deeper time-series data analysis, AWS IoT Analytics and Amazon IIoT Services can help your data scientists further optimize your operations.