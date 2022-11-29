Skip to main content Skip to footer
AWS Industrial IoT Solutions
A proven approach for accelerating enterprise digital transformation with Amazon Web Services

Industrial enterprises who rely on AWS choose Cognizant as a guide for their IoT service and applications development. From prototype to production and beyond, we will help you every step of the way with IoT solutions.
Successful transformation of your operations and offerings with IoT and data analytics requires great IoT infrastructure and applications. We’ll help your team understand and leverage AWS IoT Core, and other cloud services and IoT edge tools, so you can improve industrial productivity and processes and build new business value faster.
We’ll help you develop, deliver and support your differentiated products and data-driven services with our SpringBoard system and GearBox Edge Suite for AWS IoT solutions. Create your competitive advantage with Amazon IIoT services and development in a connected world with remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and other domain-specific scenarios.
Accelerate your AWS IoT journey with custom development and digital strategy consulting—including training and enablement for your organization, from IT and engineering to sales and service departments.

Build your AWS IoT solution

We’ll help you choose the right AWS services and architecture to support and achieve your digital goals and ensure that system security, performance and total cost of ownership (TCO) all match your technical and business requirements.

Real-time visibility

Connect your equipment and devices to bring more intelligence to the industrial edge with AWS IoT Device SDK, AWS IoT Greengrass and Amazon FreeRTOS. We’ll show you how to use these AWS services, including custom options for legacy and resource-constrained devices.

Monitor and manage mixed fleets efficiently

Support mixed fleets with different capabilities to monitor your new and legacy equipment and devices. AWS IoT Core, Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), AWS Lambda and AWS IoT Device Shadow enable a wide variety of data collection and device management scenarios.

Seamlessly integrate device data

Leverage AWS IoT rules engine with Amazon SQS and Lambda functions to handle the volume and variety of data sent from your machines to the cloud and ingested by AWS, and bring in Amazon Kinesis to seamlessly integrate device MQTT data with your IoT applications.

Secure, scalable solutions

Store IoT data with security, performance and cost in mind from the start. We’ll help you select the right combination of S3 buckets, RDS, DynamoDB and Amazon Aurora to meet your requirements and goals, including custom support for other databases running on EC2 when needed.

Seamless integration and predictive insights

Integrate business systems and data sources across your enterprise with Amazon API Gateway, Athena and AWS Glue. Add secure system access with Amazon Cognito and centralized IT user management. Then use Amazon SageMaker for building and deploying machine learning models for predictive maintenance and other scenarios.

Optimize operations through data insights

Deliver data to your teams, partners, customers and other stakeholders in the formats they need with custom dashboards and your choice of visualization and reporting tools, including Amazon QuickSight. For deeper time-series data analysis, AWS IoT Analytics and Amazon IIoT Services can help your data scientists further optimize your operations.

Customizable AWS IoT platform accelerators

SpringBoard for AWS

A customizable industrial IoT application engine and secure data management infrastructure for building enterprise cloud solutions on AWS.

GearBox Edge Suite

Connect and optimize IoT edge devices and machines with hardware-independent protocol translation clients, local historian and edge analytics.

GearBox Device Manager

Dynamically configure and control device and fleet behavior with web-based device management applications.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.