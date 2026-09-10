From risk lag to risk foresight: The case for predictive compliance

<p>In banking and financial services, most control failures are preceded by a warning. Whether it’s a missed approval, delayed regulatory notification or access breach, smaller, often overlooked signals are there: rising workloads, staffing gaps, repeated overrides or a recent system change. Yet many compliance processes examine those signals only after an incident has occurred.</p> <p>While audit sampling, threshold-based alerts and manual attestations are essential, they are largely retrospective. This creates a risk lag: the interval between a control becoming vulnerable and the organization recognizing it. As regulatory and operational complexity increases, reducing that lag is becoming an important priority for compliance leaders in the financial services industry.</p> <p>It’s no longer important to simply detect non-compliance but to recognize the conditions that make a control more likely to fail and act on it while there is still time to prevent harm.</p> <h3><b><span class="h5"><span class="h4">Why reactive compliance falls short</span></span></b></h3> <p>Three practical constraints make predictive compliance difficult to achieve:</p> <ul> <li><b>Process latency</b>: Regulatory requirements and operating environments can change faster than periodic control reviews. The result is a window in which the documented control no longer reflects the risk it is intended to address.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Limited control measurability</b>: Controls such as “ensure appropriate approval” or “maintain adequate oversight” express the right intent but often leave thresholds, evidence and permitted exceptions unclear. That ambiguity limits consistent monitoring.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Resource intensity</b>: A significant amount of capacity on the second line of defense is absorbed by alert review, investigation and remediation. This leaves less time for forward-looking challenges and risk assessment.</li> </ul> <p>These are not simply execution shortcomings. They reflect a compliance model designed primarily to confirm what happened. When risk lag persists, firms face recurring exceptions, expensive investigations, hurried remediation and reduced confidence that controls will remain effective as conditions change.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">Make controls measurable, then predictive</span></b></h3> <p>Predictive compliance starts with a straightforward premise: Measurable controls enable consistent monitoring, and consistent monitoring creates the possibility of earlier warning. The first step, therefore, is to translate policy intent into a clear, testable control outcome.</p> <p>Consider a control requiring dual authorization for high-value payments. A measurable version should define the value threshold, eligible approver roles, segregation-of-duties conditions, exceptions, required evidence and completion time. This creates a common control contract between the first and second lines of defense and gives monitoring a reliable foundation.</p> <p>The next step is to look beyond the transaction. Compliance risk may be influenced by contextual signals such as staff availability, transaction volumes, configuration changes, delayed reconciliations or unusual override activity.</p> <p>Here’s an example: A payments team enters a quarter-end peak following a workflow change. Transaction volumes rise, experienced staff availability falls, and temporary personnel support are brought in. None of these factors proves that dual approval will fail. Together, however, they may justify an additional review, a temporary approval threshold or targeted oversight before an exception occurs.</p> <p>The purpose is not to predict every breach with certainty. It is to read the signals ahead of time to create enough lead time for a proportionate response. That response should be agreed upon before a model is deployed.</p> <p>Moderate risk may trigger enhanced monitoring; higher risk may require an additional approval or escalation. Automated restrictions should be reserved for carefully defined situations, particularly where customer or business impact is possible. Human accountability remains central.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">How predictive compliance changes the second line of defense</span></b></h3> <p>Predictive compliance changes the focus of second-line oversight without changing ownership. The first line continues to operate the control. The second line challenges the design, assesses whether risk indicators and thresholds remain appropriate and reviews whether interventions are effective. Internal audit provides independent assurance over governance and operation.</p> <p>In practice, the second line can spend less time treating every alert as equally important and more time examining where control vulnerability is increasing. This means monitoring forward-looking indicators, challenging risk thresholds and focusing attention on the scenarios where earlier intervention can make a material difference.</p> <p>However, predictive monitoring must reduce noise rather than create another dashboard. A prediction is useful only when it is timely, understandable and connected to a clear decision.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">Governance and explainability must be built in</span></b></h3> <p>A firm should be able to answer four questions for every predictive control:</p> <ul> <li>What outcome is being predicted?</li> <li>Which signals influenced the assessment?</li> <li>What action followed?</li> <li>Was that action appropriate?</li> </ul> <p>If these answers cannot be reconstructed, the approach will be difficult to defend to control owners, auditors or supervisors.</p> <p>Governance should, therefore, cover data quality, model validation, performance monitoring, drift detection, overrides, auditability and the permitted use of behavioral or operational signals. Explanations must also be meaningful to the person making the decision. A control owner needs to know that risk increased because approval capacity fell after a system change, not simply receive a probability score.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">Making predictive compliance enterprise-ready and scalable</span></b></h3> <p>Predictive compliance does not require a wholesale replacement of existing governance and risk management processes. The most practical route is to begin with one or two high-impact scenarios, demonstrate measurable value and then expand selectively across risk domains.</p> <p>At Cognizant, we see predictive compliance as the convergence of machine-readable controls, operational intelligence and AI-driven risk forecasting. This approach needs to integrate with established governance, risk and compliance platforms, through standard APIs. This enables incremental adoption within existing operating models. Embedded model governance, continuous performance monitoring, explainability and auditability should be designed to support recognized model risk management practices and supervisory scrutiny.</p> <p>A focused pilot should begin with high-value payment approvals, regulatory reporting controls, incident reporting obligations or operational resilience monitoring. Success should be measured through outcomes such as reduced risk lag, fewer preventable control failures, lower investigation effort and more useful explanations, rather than model accuracy alone.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">Moving from detection to prevention</span></b></h3> <p>Predictive compliance is not a promise to foresee every breach. It is a disciplined way to recognize when a control is becoming vulnerable and intervene before the weakness becomes an incident.</p> <p>For compliance leaders, the starting question is simple: What evidence would have allowed us to act earlier? Answering it can reveal which controls need clearer definition, which signals are genuinely useful and where a targeted pilot could create value.</p> <p>This represents the next stage in the evolution of compliance: moving from retrospective assurance toward forward-looking risk intelligence. By combining regulatory expertise, AI-enabled capabilities and pragmatic governance, institutions can strengthen resilience while keeping decisions transparent, controlled and accountable.</p> <p><i>Connect with Cognizant to explore how AI-driven predictive compliance can strengthen your second line of defense, reduce regulatory risk lag and help move risk management from detection to prevention.</i></p>