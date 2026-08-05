From first notice of loss to the first moment of trust: Reimagining claims with AI

<p>In insurance, the first notice of loss (FNOL) is not just the starting point of the claims processing journey; it’s also a crucial moment for the customer. This is the moment when policyholders, witnesses or third-parties report an accident, a loss or damage, which inevitably involves stress, vulnerability and a need for reassurance.</p> <p>In this sense, it’s the first true test of trust between the insurer and the insured. But historically, many insurers’ FNOL processes have failed that test and lost out on that opportunity.</p> <p>For decades, the first notice of loss—and the damage assessment process that follows it—have been defined by fragmented systems, manual tasks and delayed decisions. As a result, the very processes that are meant to protect insurers from inflated or fraudulent submissions, and ensure policyholders receive swift, accurate compensation, have resulted in frustration for customers and operational challenges for insurers.</p> <p>Today, insurers are becoming increasingly aware that incremental automation is not enough. What’s needed is a fundamental reimagining of how claims are initiated, processed and managed, from reactive to proactive, from fragmented to unified and from impersonal to empathetic.<b></b></p> <h3><b><span class="h4">Why FNOL and damage assessment are ripe for reinvention</span></b></h3> <p>Despite advances in digital channels, FNOL and damage assessment processes remain heavily manual and reactive. Claims information often arrives incomplete or inconsistent, and intake channels are fragmented across phone calls, apps, emails and agents. On the assessment side, subjectivity and human variability introduce inconsistencies, and site inspections may be delayed or unsafe.</p> <p>The consequences are longer cycle times, mounting operational costs and dwindling customer confidence, especially during large-scale events such as natural disasters, when speed and accuracy matter most.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">AI-powered, human-centered claims</span></b></h3> <p>AI-powered FNOL and damage assessment can turn claims processing from a fragmented intake process into an intelligent, empathetic and scalable experience. This is possible today because of the emergence of multimodal, cloud-native AI platforms that integrate conversational intelligence, document understanding, visual assessment and sentiment analysis to support both insurers and customers.</p> <p>Instead of forcing customers to navigate rigid forms or repeat information across multiple channels, AI enables real-time capture and structuring of claims data directly from conversations, documents and images. Beyond just collecting data, these platforms understand context, detect emotion and support faster, more accurate decision-making.</p> <p>By leveraging advanced natural language processing and machine learning, AI can identify key details, highlight risks and flag inconsistencies, helping adjusters focus on what matters most: the person behind the claim.<b></b></p> <h3><b><span class="h4">Beyond speed: Building empathy and trust</span></b></h3> <p>What sets this approach apart is its emphasis on human experience, rather than just efficiency. By embedding sentiment and vocal analysis within FNOL interactions, insurers gain real-time insight into customer stress and emotional cues, allowing agents to respond with genuine empathy.</p> <p>Adjusters are supported with AI-driven tools that flag inconsistencies, highlight risks and surface confidence indicators, empowering them to make better decisions and build trust with customers.</p> <p>The result is a claims experience that becomes a relationship-building moment that fosters loyalty and confidence, even in the most stressful circumstances.<b></b></p> <p>We’ve seen insurers unlock tangible benefits by embracing AI-driven FNOL and damage assessment, including:</p> <ul> <li>20%-30% reduction in claims cycles</li> <li>30% reduction in cost per claim</li> <li>Enhanced fraud detection</li> <li>Improved regulatory compliance</li> </ul> <p>These improvements elevate FNOL from a back-office necessity to a strategic differentiator.</p> <h3><a><b><span class="h4">A blueprint for the future of claims</span></b></a><b></b></h3> <p>By orchestrating intelligence from the earliest stages, insurers can shift from reactive processing to proactive, insight-driven engagement.</p> <p>This transformation is a cultural and operational reinvention that places the customer at the center of every decision. The future of claims is one where technology and humanity work hand-in-hand to deliver outcomes that are efficient, compassionate and trustworthy.<b></b></p> <p><i>Read the full report, </i><a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="/content/dam/connectedassets/cognizant-global-marketing/marketing-channels/cognizant-dotcom/en_us/industries/documents/cognizant-ai-powered-fnol-and-damage-assessment.pdf"><i>AI-powered FNOL and damage assessment</i></a><i>, to learn more about how customer experience and efficiency intersect in claims.</i></p>