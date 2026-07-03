Sovereign cloud: Protection against geopolitical uncertainty

Imagine waking up to find your organization's core digital operations frozen—not because of a cyberattack or a system failure, but because of a geopolitical decision made thousands of miles away. This is no longer a thought experiment. In 2025 alone, organizations ranging from a French court to an Indian energy company found themselves at the mercy of technology decisions made by foreign governments and foreign-headquartered cloud vendors. Once a regulatory compliance talking point, digital sovereignty has become an operational survival question.

Sovereign Cloud is becoming a strategic imperative.

Europe's situation is especially acute. Approximately 80% of Europe's digital infrastructure relies on foreign companies. US hyperscalers control roughly 72% of the European cloud services market, and 70% of AI models deployed across the continent originate in the United States. European local cloud providers have actually lost ground over time; their collective market share declined from 27% to just 13%, even as the overall market expanded fivefold between 2017 and 2022.

Make no mistake; this is not a uniquely European challenge. Organizations across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America face structurally similar dependencies. Geopolitical turbulence is rapidly changing transforming from a strategic risk into operational vulnerability.

At Cognizant, we see this shift in real-time across our global client engagements. Organizations that once treated digital sovereignty as a compliance checkbox are now elevating it to a board-level strategic priority. The trigger is no longer just regulation; it is trust, or more precisely, the erosion of it.

Geopolitics has changed the rules

The cross‑border reach of legislation like the US https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CLOUD\_Act">Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data Act (which permits US law enforcement to access data held on US company servers globally, regardless of where that data physically resides) has fundamentally altered the risk calculus for enterprises operating across borders. Combine this with an unpredictable tariff environment, the threat of sanctions and the very real possibility of a vendor suspending service due to geopolitical pressure, and the case for taking sovereignty seriously becomes undeniable.

The European market tells this story vividly. Germany has begun dismantling AWS-based infrastructure in its public sector. The Dutch parliament has called for an end to dependence on US software companies. The city of Lyon in France is migrating workloads to local providers. Austria's army has moved 16,000 workstations off proprietary productivity tools.

Simultaneously, hyperscalers are responding with their own sovereign initiatives. AWS has committed €7.8 billion in Germany for a sovereign cloud infrastructure, while Microsoft has pledged to uphold Europe's digital resilience even in periods of geopolitical volatility and plans to increase European data center capacity by 40% over the next two years. European sovereign cloud providers (UpCloud, OVHcloud, Scaleway, STACKIT, Hetzner and others) are growing rapidly as credible alternatives.

The market is moving. The question is whether your organization is moving with it.

What Sovereign Cloud means—and what it doesn't

Many vendors have rushed to label their offerings as "sovereign," oping to create a halo effect that can mislead buyers into believing that security is the same as sovereignty, or that compliance equals control.

Neither is true. Genuine digital sovereignty rests on three distinct but interconnected principles:

Data sovereignty. Information is subject to the laws and governance of the jurisdiction where it originates, irrespective of where it is physically stored. This encompasses data residency, ownership, access controls and regulatory compliance with frameworks such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and Network and Information Security Directive.

Information is subject to the laws and governance of the jurisdiction where it originates, irrespective of where it is physically stored. This encompasses data residency, ownership, access controls and regulatory compliance with frameworks such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation and Network and Information Security Directive. Operational sovereignty. The degree to which an organization has genuine transparency into, and control over, how its cloud environment is operated and by whom. This includes where administrative staff are located, nationality-based access restrictions and the ability to maintain continuity when a provider relationship is disrupted.

The degree to which an organization has genuine transparency into, and control over, how its cloud environment is operated and by whom. This includes where administrative staff are located, nationality-based access restrictions and the ability to maintain continuity when a provider relationship is disrupted. Technological sovereignty. The degree to which an organization can assure continuity and preserve its rights to technological autonomy—including the ability to operate independently, free from reliance on any single vendor's ongoing participation or goodwill.

These three pillars sit at the core of any credible sovereign cloud strategy. Organizations that address only one dimension (encrypting data, for example, while remaining operationally dependent on a foreign-controlled provider) have achieved compliance theater, not genuine sovereignty.

Sovereignty as strategy

At Cognizant, we believe digital sovereignty is fundamentally a business strategy question—one that technology must be architected to support, not the other way around. Our work across industries and geographies consistently reveals the same pattern: organizations that treat sovereign cloud as a technology procurement exercise invariably underinvest in the governance, operational and architectural dimensions that determine whether sovereignty is real or performative.

We see four strategic postures organizations typically adopt when confronting this challenge:

No change. Maintaining the status quo while monitoring geopolitical developments. This carries the highest long-term risk and is increasingly untenable for regulated industries or organizations with sensitive data footprints. Stealth mode. Enhancing security postures, encrypting data using bring-your-own-key or hold-your-own-key models, and tightening access controls without migrating workloads. A pragmatic short-term response that buys time while deeper strategies are developed. Hybrid strategy. Gradually transitioning sensitive workloads to sovereign-compliant infrastructure while retaining hyperscaler relationships for non-sensitive, innovation-driven workloads. We view this as the optimal path for most enterprise clients today. It preserves the innovation velocity and scale that hyperscalers provide, while building genuine control where it matters most. Complete sovereign shift. Migrating all workloads to sovereign or local cloud providers. Appropriate for highly regulated sectors (defense, healthcare, financial services) or organizations operating under explicit government mandates.

For most clients, the hybrid strategy delivers the best balance of sovereignty, innovation velocity and cost efficiency.

The bottom line

The sovereign cloud market is projected to reach $180 billion in cumulative growth between 2024 and 2029, growing at a compound annual rate of 38%. By 2028, more than 75% of all enterprises outside the United States are expected to have a formal digital sovereignty strategy in place. By 2027, organizations worldwide are anticipated to reinforce their data sovereignty postures in response to unmet commitments by global cloud providers.

The direction of travel is clear. To effectively navigate geopolitical uncertainty, enterprises need to focus on controlling their own digital destiny.

Sovereignty, at its core, comes from being able to say no. Building that capability takes time, architecture and strategy. The organizations that start today will be the ones that can operate on their own terms—whatever tomorrow's geopolitical landscape looks like.