The visibility gap behind telecom’s cash flow

<p>Telecom companies rarely miss their cash flow forecasts because demand suddenly weakens. More often, forecasts go off track because the business reacts too slowly to events on the ground. A milestone slips during a fiber buildout. A network activation is delayed. By the time the impact is fully visible in finance, the quarter is much harder to recover.</p> <p>Having led cash planning inside one of the industry's largest telecommunications operators, I've seen how much harder major decisions become when finance lacks visibility. As telecom competition intensifies and the economics of connectivity become more complex, the cost of that blind spot continues to grow. For years, operators could afford to work around these disconnects. That window is closing. </p> <p>Bottom line: Finance can’t forecast what it can’t see. </p> <h3><span class="h4">Focusing on the right questions</span></h3> <p>The visibility gap often begins long before anyone reads a quarterly report. It starts with the questions leaders ask about cost. </p> <p>Costs are never just numbers on a spreadsheet—they represent organizations, reporting structures and people. That’s why meaningful cost programs become so difficult. Leaders and stakeholders end up debating whether to fund a line-item at $20 million or $22 million, when they should be asking whether the underlying work should exist at all.</p> <p>If no one takes the time to assess whether current processes, workflows and applications are relevant or necessary, they can muddy financial visibility because they degrade the quality of information that finance has to work with.</p> <p>This is why zero-based thinking—the practice of justifying every expense from scratch rather than modifying past allocations—remains so valuable in telecom. It shifts the conversation from incremental budget changes to a more fundamental question: If we were designing today's operating model from the ground up, which activities would we choose to fund?</p> <p>The answers often reveal expenditures that survive only because they’ve historically been protected, not because they create value. Within most telcos, the software and workflows that supported the business’s old copper operations have made their way into the newer fiber, mobility and customer operations. This leaves the teams that support these new services struggling with manual workarounds and disconnected systems they’ve inherited.</p> <p>Viewing legacy through that lens helps trigger the real conversations that need to happen. Rather than asking how quickly legacy platforms can be retired, leaders begin asking where legacy thinking continues to slow growth, delay revenue and absorb capital that could be used more productively. Once leaders recognize how deeply legacy is embedded in the operating model, the next question becomes where to begin removing it.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Simplifying creates financial visibility</span></h3> <p>In conversations with telecom executives, I hear widespread agreement that operations need to be simplified. There’s far less unanimity, however, in where to start re-evaluating the largest cost pools. </p> <p>My advice is straightforward: Pick one. The connection between simplification and cash performance is often more direct than leaders expect. We partnered with Community Fibre, one of the UK's fastest-growing full-fiber providers, to automate core business processes and streamline invoicing workflows. Founded in 2010, Community Fibre is a relative teenager in the traditional telco world, yet even this comparatively young business reaped dramatic gains: Process handling time dropped by 85%, saving 12,000 work hours and improving cash flow by 25%. </p> <p>Those results weren’t driven by cost cutting alone. By automating manual work and simplifying critical processes, the company gained a clearer view of how work moved through the organization. Better visibility enabled better decisions, and better decisions translated into stronger cash flow.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Competition heightens the urgency for visibility</span></h3> <p>The threat of satellite competition plays no small role in the increasing urgency to begin tackling telecom funding assumptions. Following SpaceX’s $86 billion initial public offering, the company told investors it’s considering a Starlink-branded retail wireless service. For years, operators have weighed a response to satellite’s influence on expectations around coverage and customer choice. Starlink’s recent actions have effectively ended the luxury of waiting. </p> <p>This heightened competition also changes what finance needs to see. The objective is no longer to simply deliver the quarterly forecast. It's to identify operational signals early enough to intervene before they become customer problems. Left unresolved, billing snags and service issues erode both customer confidence and cash flow. </p> <p>A recent experience reinforced this lesson for me. As a long-time wireless customer, I contacted my provider after receiving a competitive offer. The agent had no counteroffer. This was an operational failure that could have been avoided with some visibility into competitive activities. Companies rarely lose customers because of a single interaction. They lose them because operational failures go unseen until it’s too late to recover them. </p> <p>Telecom leaders often focus on acquiring the next customer. Yet all the AI, transformation and modernization in the world won't matter if you're losing your installed customer base. The best customer is the one you already have.</p> <h3><span class="h4">A new view of telco cash flow</span></h3> <p>Telcos that view cash flow solely as a financial outcome are missing the big picture. In actuality, cash flow is a measure of how quickly leadership can connect operational reality to financial action—while there's still time to change the result.</p>