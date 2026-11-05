Outcome-based pricing: Monetizing AI business value in telecom

<p>As telecom operators increasingly use AI agents to deliver sophisticated services, <a></a><a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/monetize-ai-agents-in-telecom-with-cognitive-charging" target="_blank">cognitive charging</a> provides a new way to calculate pricing based on task complexity and commercial intent, not just data usage. But every meter needs a rate plan, and that’s where outcome-based pricing comes in. It answers the question of what to charge for, and it does so in a way that doesn’t disrupt existing charging, rating or billing engines.</p> <p>Outcome-based pricing is a step beyond 5G converged charging, which is what most operators consider to be the latest innovation in enterprise billing. Even though 5G converged charging advanced the industry from separate online and offline charging systems toward a unified charging function, it still focuses on consumption, even for new usage measures such as tokens.</p> <p>Now, autonomous agents’ <a></a><a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/agentic-ai-for-telco-service-delivery" target="_blank">delivery of on-demand services</a> is exposing the limits of consumption-based charging. When an agent resolves a network incident or activates a slice, the value lies in whether the resolution aligns with the service agreement or whether the slice is working. That shifts the value metric from consumption to outcome, a metric many telecom operators’ charging implementations aren’t designed to handle.</p> <h3><span class="h4" style="font-weight: normal;">Measuring both consumption and outcomes</span></h3> <p>For outcome-based pricing to succeed, there needs to be a clear separation between measurement and monetization. In this framework, two engines work in sequence. The cognitive charging engine takes care of the measurement part: It measures what the AI service consumed and the resources used. It captures token volume, model endpoints, task complexity and reasoning depth.</p> <p>Its counterpart, the outcome monetization engine, identifies what the AI service delivered. It validates business outcomes and applies contractual pricing logic. It receives outcome events from the operator's systems of record, verifies each event against a contract and writes an auditable ledger entry.</p> <p>A key advantage of this model is that operators’ existing charging, billing and finance systems continue to process invoicing and settlement. The outcome monetization engine only determines what’s due and then passes that information to existing systems for invoicing and settlement. This separation allows operators to introduce outcome-based pricing without replacing the systems that already handle financial transactions.</p> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">How to validate and verify outcome pricing</span></h3> <p>Capturing an outcome is the easy part. The real challenge is proving that the AI was integral to delivering the outcome and that the operator has the right to charge for it.</p> <p>To gather proof, the outcome monetization engine performs five checks before it creates a billable line item:</p> <ol> <li><b>Confirms </b>the outcome occurred, using a trusted system of record rather than the AI agent’s self-reported success.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Verifies </b>that the AI service made a meaningful contribution<b>,</b> as defined in the contract.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Validates </b>that the result meets the agreed quality or SLA threshold.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Checks </b>that the outcome falls within the contract terms and applicable billing period.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Ensures</b> that it hasn't already been billed.</li> </ol> <p>These five checks form a basic starting point, and operators may want to add others, such as customer acceptance or regulatory approval. If a required check fails, the engine puts the item on hold and records the reason. A finance owner then reviews the evidence and approves the charge or rejects it. Customer disputes follow the same process, and every decision remains part of the audit trail.</p> <p>The outcome monetization engine then matches the event with the source system, reviews the AI service’s role and assigns a unique event identifier to catch duplicates. Other trackers like workflow records and agent logs can provide supporting evidence.</p> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">Flexible outcome-based billing models</span></h3> <p>A key strength of the outcome monetization engine is its flexibility to support different commercial billing models. Operators can choose the model that fits the maturity of the service and the quality of the available evidence.</p> <p>Fixed-fee pricing works well for pilots and new engagements, where outcomes can be verified but baselines haven’t yet been set. Take the example of an AI assurance agent that resolves enterprise SLA incidents, with each resolution confirmed by the service assurance platform. If the contracted fee was set at $18 per verified resolved incident, 1,240 incidents in a month would generate a bill of $22,320. The model offers predictable pricing without requiring either party to calculate the financial value of each resolution.</p> <p>The engine also supports gainsharing, where baselines, attribution rules and eligible cost definitions are in place, and both parties agree on how savings will be measured. Consider an AI provisioning service that activates enterprise network slices for a customer. If the agreed baseline cost per activation is $110 and the AI-enabled cost is $22, the customer realizes verified savings of $88 per slice. Under a contract that awards the operator 40% of the customer’s realized savings, the outcome-based service fee is $35.20 per slice, or $23,936 for 680 slices in a month. The customer retains the remaining 60% of the savings, ensuring that both parties benefit when the AI service delivers measurable cost reductions.</p> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">A practical way to start with outcome-based pricing</span></h3> <p>Operators don’t need to redesign their charging estate to begin. By launching a controlled pilot to prove the model, operators can validate both the technical pipeline and the commercial logic before committing to production rollout.</p> <p>We recommend selecting one outcome with an authoritative system of record. Next, agree on the outcome definition, baseline and SLA threshold. Then, run the outcome monetization engine in shadow-billing mode alongside existing processes. Reconcile the results with finance and operations and introduce invoice and dispute handling.</p> <p>Once the pilot results are validated, operators can scale the model to additional services and partner settlements.</p> <h3><span style="font-weight: normal;" class="h4">The future of outcome-based pricing</span></h3> <p>As AI agents take on more responsibility for delivering enterprise services, telecom operators have an opportunity to rethink how they price those services. The challenge for commercial leaders is to establish pricing models that customers understand, partners can support and the business can sustain.</p> <p>The time to begin that work is now. Competitive advantage will come not only from deploying AI agents, but also from proving their contribution and monetizing the outcomes they deliver.</p>