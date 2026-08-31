Monetizing AI agents: why telecom needs cognitive charging

Telecom operators have spent years billing customers based on standard measures like data volume and session duration.

Now, autonomous agents are upending that familiar model, https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/agentic-ai-for-telco-service-delivery">performing complex customer services such as using an AI model and then provisioning premium 5G capacity—all within a single request.

To the operators’ charging engines, the agents’ activities appear as ordinary data usage. But the amount of data used can bear little relevance to the customer value, and the operator’s costs can vary widely from one request to the next.

As a result, autonomous agents have led to an intriguing question: How do operators price workflows performed by AI agents? What’s the dollar value of an AI agent that dynamically acts to keep a critical business application running?

The answer lies in cognitive charging: an AI-ready model for billing and settlement that’s capable of factoring new pricing constructs such as task complexity and commercial intent into charging calculations.

For operators, cognitive charging is arriving at just the right moment. Without a new way to measure and price agentic services, operators may find themselves delivering increasingly sophisticated AI services but monetizing them as ordinary connectivity.

Where traditional charging falls short

The charging engines within telecoms’ business support systems (BSS) were built around predictable transactions: minutes, messages, subscriptions and bundles. Such structured event triggers are at the heart of online charging systems, which represent the core engine for 3G and 4G networks, and converged charging systems, which are the modern 5G equivalent.

Agentic AI introduces two important changes: It shifts the unit of value, and it makes consumption far less predictable.

An enterprise customer might submit a simple ask that takes just a few seconds of basic processing. Or the customer might submit a request to diagnose and resolve a network performance issue across multiple sites. This far more complex request could require the agent to loop through several different reasoning steps, call multiple APIs and consume heavy GPU processing.

To a legacy charging engine, the complex request looks like ordinary data usage, even though the underlying cost and business value is dramatically different.

When charging systems can’t capture those differences, they trigger a domino effect of challenges. Operators struggle to price the business value delivered. Enterprises lack visibility into their AI consumption. The lack of visibility makes it hard to accurately allocate costs and settle charges with cloud, edge and model providers. The resulting revenue leakage and billing disputes can risk undermining the business case for scaling agentic services.

A new monetization layer: The cognitive charging engine

Enter the cognitive charging engine. It has the flexibility to account for variables that traditional charging systems weren’t designed to track. The cognitive charging model not only changes what becomes billable, but it also makes the billing unit customizable.

For example, a billable unit might be contractually defined to include an agentic workflow or the AI resources consumed during that workflow. Maybe it establishes an assured service level such as guaranteed response time or latency, or a business outcome such as completed fault resolution or successful fraud triage. It could even include a combination of all of these: An operator might charge an enterprise for a completed diagnostic workflow and factor in model calls, API usage, edge compute and latency commitments.

Behind the scenes, cognitive charging works by adding a decoupled monetization layer that enables operators’ BSS platforms to rate and reconcile agentic workloads. In practice, the cognitive charging model brings together four capabilities: An AI traffic gateway captures metadata such as token volume, model endpoint and service tier; specialized agents then assess task complexity, combine AI and network signals into a charging record, and allocate revenue among ecosystem partners.

What cognitive charging will look like in action

The application of cognitive charging to telecom is still largely theoretical. But three scenarios illustrate how it could allow operators to charge for the AI resources, connectivity and business outcomes involved in an agentic workflow.

Autonomous rerouting for a logistics company. When a highway closure disrupts a shipment of temperature-sensitive medical supplies, the operator-provided AI agent could evaluate alternate routes, check restrictions on transporting the cargo and select the fastest option that keeps the shipment within required delivery and temperature parameters. It could also use an edge-hosted model and low-latency connectivity to track the shipment and adjust the route as conditions change.



While a traditional charging engine would primarily meter the network resources consumed by those activities, cognitive charging could recognize the entire workflow as a high-value transaction, accounting for the AI reasoning, edge computing and assured connectivity required to complete it. That framing could allow the operator to price the service based on the resources or service levels provided rather than data usage alone.



Field service troubleshooting for a utility company. During a power outage, field engineers typically diagnose equipment problems using telemetry, technical documentation and their own expertise. AI agents could do some of that work in real time, analyzing equipment data, retrieving the relevant repair procedures and delivering step-by-step guidance over a low-latency connection.



Traditional charging captures only the connectivity used to deliver that guidance. By using cognitive charging to account for the AI-enabled service—including model usage and computing resources—and then tie pricing to agreed service levels or outcomes, the operator could monetize the AI agents’ workload rather than simply the data transmitted to the field engineer.



AI-assisted fraud investigation. When suspicious activity is flagged, a financial services company may need to pull together transaction data and other risk signals before an investigator can determine what happened. An enterprise AI agent could accelerate that process by correlating the signals and recommending next steps for human review.



Here, cognitive charging could account for the models and computing resources used while also applying controls required for a sensitive financial workflow. For example, the charging system could track authorized model access and spending limits while creating an auditable record of consumption. The operator could then charge for a governed AI service rather than treating the entire investigation as undifferentiated network traffic.

Putting guardrails around AI spending

These examples show the monetization potential of cognitive charging, but they also reveal the need for stronger spending controls. As AI workflows consume varying levels of compute, model access and network resources, operators need clear guardrails to keep usage predictable and governed.

AI agents don't always complete a task in a single step. They often reason through multiple approaches or invoke external tools before arriving at an answer. Without spending controls, those additional steps can quickly drive up costs.

Cognitive charging addresses that problem by letting organizations define spending limits for each workflow. As an AI agent works, the charging platform tracks consumption against those limits. If costs approach a predefined threshold, policies can intervene by switching to a lower-cost model, pausing the workflow or requiring human approval before it continues.

The path forward for cognitive charging

In the next phase of telecom monetization, data volume will be only part of the story. We’ll see monetization expand to include cognitive models that meter, govern and charge for AI-driven outcomes. The operators that solve this early can become trusted monetization partners for the emerging AI agent economy.