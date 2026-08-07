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Establishing commercial discipline for agentic AI using intelligent governance

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<p><br> <span class="small">August 07, 2026</span></p>
<p><b>As enterprises deploy autonomous AI agents at scale, the next challenge is economic control.</b></p>
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<p>Agentic AI is moving from experimentation to production faster than any previous AI wave. Organizations across industries are embedding autonomous agents into workflows for operations, service, analytics and decision support. The technical question of whether agents can work has largely been answered.</p> <p>A more important question has emerged: Can these systems operate economically at enterprise scale?</p> <p>Unlike traditional software, agentic systems introduce a fundamentally different cost model. They decide how work gets done, determine which tools to invoke, and consume compute dynamically as they execute. As a result, both outcomes and costs become variable.</p> <h4>A new type of governance challenge</h4> <p>This creates a governance challenge that many organizations are not yet prepared for. Most enterprises have begun establishing structures for AI safety, ethics and compliance. Few have developed equivalent governance for the economics of agent deployment. The consequence is predictable: The most capable AI solution often becomes the default solution—even when a simpler and cheaper alternative would have delivered an equivalent business outcome.</p> <p>We call this the “default trap.”</p> <p>An enterprise that routes every complex task through an autonomous agent may gain capability, but it may also be paying a significant premium for intelligence it doesn't need. The challenge, therefore, is not simply deploying agents. It is determining when the capability premium of an autonomous agent is justified and when another approach would be more economical.</p> <p>This calls for a new cost model, one that provides intelligent governance. With this cost model, businesses are better able to match the level of intelligence needed to the economic viability of doing so.</p> <h4>Intelligent governance: matching intelligence to economics</h4> <p>Token consumption is the most visible component of this new cost model. While both generative AI and autonomous agents consume tokens, agents often amplify that consumption through planning, reasoning and iterative execution. Optimizing tokens improves efficiency, but it does not answer a more fundamental question: Was the chosen level of intelligence necessary in the first place?</p> <p>So, while most AI discussions focus on whether AI should be used or not, in reality, organizations now have multiple levels of intelligence available to them. Each of these has dramatically different cost, predictability and capability characteristics.</p> <p>Intelligent governance evaluates work across four tiers:</p> <ul> <li><b>Tier 1: Deterministic automation<br> </b>This includes<b> </b>rules engines, workflow automation, ETL pipelines and traditional software logic. These systems produce predictable, auditable outcomes at near-zero marginal cost and are ideal for structured tasks such as eligibility validation, benefits routing or claims edits.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Tier 2: Machine learning prediction<br> </b>These are statistical models that classify, forecast or score outcomes. Examples include fraud detection, denial prediction, readmission risk modeling and demand forecasting.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Tier 3: Generative AI augmentation<br> </b>Prompt-driven foundation models generate content for human review or consumption. Typical use cases include clinical summarization, contract analysis, prior authorization drafting and customer communications. Costs are driven primarily by model consumption and vary based on model size, reasoning requirements and context volume.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Tier 4: Autonomous agents<br> </b>These systems are capable of planning, invoking tools, orchestrating workflows and making dynamic decisions. They typically rely on multiple model interactions and iterative reasoning loops to achieve an outcome, making them the most capable but also the most variable and costly tier of intelligence.</li> </ul> <p>The distinction between Tier 3 and Tier 4 is not the underlying model but the operating pattern. Tier 3 uses AI to generate outputs; Tier 4 uses AI to autonomously determine how work should be performed. The critical characteristic of this hierarchy is not capability alone—it is also economics.</p> <p>A task executed at Tier 4 may cost orders of magnitude more than the same task executed at Tier 1. Yet many organizations currently lack a disciplined mechanism for determining when that additional cost is justified.</p> <p>Intelligent governance makes that decision explicit, defensible and repeatable.</p> <h4>How intelligent governance works</h4> <p>An intelligent governance framework differs from traditional automation frameworks in a fundamental way. Most automation assessments answer a binary question: Can this process be automated? This framework answers a different question: What is the lowest level of intelligence capable of delivering the desired outcome safely, economically and compliantly?</p> <p>Rather than producing a simple automate-vs.-manual recommendation, the framework continuously routes work across deterministic rules, machine learning, generative AI, autonomous agents and human oversight. A traditional automation assessment may conclude that coding validation should be automated. Intelligent governance goes further, determining which aspects of coding validation belong in Tier 1 rules engines, which benefit from Tier 2 predictive models, which may leverage Tier 3 generative AI assistance, and which should remain under human review.</p> <p>The framework combines three inputs:</p> <ul> <li><b>Workflow context and business objectives,</b> including upstream and downstream impacts</li> <li><b>Decomposition of the workflow</b> into discrete tasks</li> <li><b>Operational data</b>, such as volumes, costs, performance metrics and compliance classifications</li> </ul> <p>Using these inputs, the intelligent governance framework operates through three stages.</p> <h5>Stage 1: Intelligence routing</h5> <p>The workflow is decomposed into discrete tasks, and each task is evaluated across the intelligence-routing dimensions. The objective is to identify the lowest-cost tier capable of delivering the desired outcome safely and reliably.</p> <p>The result is an initial recommendation for where each task should sit within the four-tier hierarchy. Each task is evaluated across a set of intelligence-routing dimensions that determine how much intelligence the work actually requires. These dimensions include:</p> <ul> <li>Task complexity</li> <li>Regulatory and compliance exposure</li> <li>Business impact of an incorrect outcome</li> <li>Explainability requirements</li> <li>Data variability and ambiguity</li> <li>Volume and scale</li> <li>Reversibility of the decision</li> <li>Degree of human judgment required</li> <li>Enterprise system dependencies</li> <li>Expected economic value</li> </ul> <p>The output is a routing recommendation that assigns each task to the most appropriate intelligence tier.</p> <h5>Stage 2: ROI evaluation</h5> <p>This is where the framework becomes fundamentally different from many AI governance approaches. The proposed routing is not accepted simply because a task can be automated. Instead, each decision is tested through an economic lens.</p> <p>On one side sits operational cost: implementation effort, model consumption, infrastructure requirements, human oversight and ongoing support. For Tier 3 and Tier 4 solutions, token consumption introduces variability that cannot be predicted precisely upfront but can be estimated, monitored and controlled through established engineering practices. The objective is not to predict costs with precision but to determine whether the expected business value materially exceeds the anticipated cost range.</p> <p>On the other side sits expected business value: cost reduction, revenue improvement, risk avoidance and quality enhancement.</p> <p>A task remains at its proposed tier only when the expected value justifies the anticipated cost range. If the expected business outcome materially exceeds that range, modest variation in token consumption is unlikely to change the deployment decision.</p> <h5>Stage 3: Human validation</h5> <p>The final recommendation is reviewed by a human decision-maker who can approve, modify or reject the proposed routing. This creates accountability while ensuring that business context, regulatory considerations and organizational risk tolerance remain part of the decision process. The result becomes the validated deployment design.</p> <h5>The learning loop</h5> <p>The most important aspect of the intelligent governance framework is that it improves over time. Every override made by a reviewer becomes a signal. Every production outcome becomes feedback. Actual operating costs, failed reviews, audit findings and performance results all become inputs that refine future decisions. Over time, the framework evolves to reflect the organization's unique operating environment, regulatory obligations and value priorities.</p> <p>Rather than relying on generic assumptions about AI deployment, the intelligent governance framework learns how that specific enterprise defines acceptable risk and economic value.</p>
What intelligent governance looks like in practice

Consider a pre-payment integrity workflow at a regional health plan. The workflow includes basic claims edits, coding validation, contract pricing verification, coordination of benefits review, clinical appropriateness assessment and provider outreach.

The intelligent governance framework evaluates each sub-task independently. Basic claims edits such as eligibility checks, duplicate detection and code validation route directly to Tier 1 because they are structured, predictable and inexpensive to automate.

Coding validation is primarily a Tier 1 activity when applying established coding and billing rules. It shifts to Tier 2 when machine learning is used to identify suspected coding anomalies, emerging patterns or high-risk claims that may warrant additional review despite passing deterministic edits.

Clinical appropriateness review requires a more nuanced approach. Routine cases, where medical policies apply clearly, route to Tier 3 so that generative AI can be used for policy matching and review support. More complex cases—such as high-dollar inpatient stays, specialty drugs or ambiguous medical necessity determinations—are evaluated differently because the consequences of an incorrect decision are significantly higher.

The framework considers Tier 4 autonomous agents for both clinical review and provider outreach but does not ultimately select them. This is because clinical review, regulatory exposure and the potential cost of an incorrect decision outweigh the incremental benefit of autonomous execution. For provider outreach, a Tier 3 approach delivers most of the value at substantially lower cost.

It means that for this plan, at this scale and under these compliance constraints, no sub-task justified the autonomous premium. A different plan could reach a different answer—that is why the framework exists.

The proposed routing is then evaluated through an ROI lens. Tasks remain at their assigned tier only when the expected business value justifies the cost. Finally, a human reviewer validates the recommendation, adjusts thresholds where appropriate and documents any overrides. Those decisions become feedback that continuously improves future routing recommendations.

The result is not simply a more automated workflow, but a more defensible one—where every intelligence decision is linked to explicit economic logic, governance controls and a clear audit trail.

<h4><br> The next phase of AI governance</h4> <p>The conversation around agentic AI has largely focused on capability. That focus is understandable. The technology is powerful, and organizations are eager to realize its potential. But capability alone will not determine long-term success. Over time, agent capabilities will commoditize. More organizations will gain access to similar models, similar orchestration frameworks and similar technical architectures.</p> <p>The differentiator will not be who can build the most powerful agent. It will be who can build the most economically disciplined agentic system. The challenge is no longer deciding whether work should be automated. It is deciding how much intelligence each task deserves. Organizations that succeed will know when to deploy an autonomous agent, when a simpler model is sufficient and when the best decision is to keep a human in the loop.</p> <p>That discipline is what transforms agentic AI from an experimental technology into a sustainable operating model. And that is the purpose of intelligent governance.</p>
Gayathri Sourirajan
Gayathri Sourirajan

Leader, Healthcare & Life Sciences Consulting, India

<p>With over 24 years of experience,&nbsp;Gayathri advises clients globally on strategy, business transformation and cost optimization, working at the intersection of domain expertise and technology to help organizations build the capabilities they need for what's next.</p>
Neha Agarwal
Neha Agarwal

Consulting Principal, Healthcare Consulting

<p>Neha has 15+ years of global experience partnering with executives across the US, UK, Middle East and India. She advises healthcare and life sciences organizations on AI, digital transformation and growth strategy, helping leaders navigate complexity and unlock measurable business value.</p>
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