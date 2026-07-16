In https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/enterprise-agentic-ai-context-layer-challenges">Part 1, we noted that across our more than 50 agentic AI engagements, we’ve found the constraint that keeps deployments out of production is no longer model capability but context readiness. We framed the work through a four-layer reference and named the five frictions that account for most of the gap. Here, having diagnosed why programs stall, we explain how to build the engineered context layer that lets them cross into production.

Too many enterprises pursuing agentic AI converge on the same brittle approaches in early stages. Semantics are shared through prompt libraries and markdown files, with prompts becoming the unwritten contract. Tech-only semantic builds proceed without domain ownership; the engineering team defines terms, and the business is consulted retrospectively. Semantic debt accumulates while business approvals queue. Agents synthesize across domains without a bridge ontology because no one has been resourced to build one.

The sustainable alternative has four properties.

Semantics are ontology-driven and formally governed, living in a versioned repository with explicit ownership rather than implicit in operational prompts.





are ontology-driven and formally governed, living in a versioned repository with explicit ownership rather than implicit in operational prompts. Data contracts are domain-owned and machine-readable, derived from the ontology rather than maintained as parallel artifacts.





are domain-owned and machine-readable, derived from the ontology rather than maintained as parallel artifacts. Governance is federated, with central policy enforced through policy-as-code rather than committee review.





is federated, with central policy enforced through policy-as-code rather than committee review. AI-assisted ontology discovery accelerates the build, but humans validate and commit. The asset accelerates the work; it does not replace ownership.

Across our client base, most enterprises have not built shared semantics for a single function, much less across functions. Recognizing this in program planning produces more credible roadmaps than treating semantic alignment as a quarterly milestone.

Agents are now improving the substrate that other agents depend on

The same agentic capabilities enterprises are deploying at the business layer are now improving the data engineering work that produces the substrate those agents depend on. The shift in our experience is from agent-assisted data engineering, where copilots help individual engineers, to agent-driven data product lifecycle, where multi-agent collaborations span discovery, modeling, ingestion, transformation, quality monitoring, glossary generation and lineage reconciliation.

Cognizant's https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/services/cognizant-platforms/cognizant-ignition">Ignition platform, our data value chain agent suite, has been in production with several clients for over a year. Across these deployments, productivity on data discovery and modeling has lifted by 1.5 to 2x; per-data-product engineering effort has dropped 40% to 50%; data accuracy from autonomous quality monitoring has improved 25% to 40%; time-to-market for data product delivery has accelerated 35% to 50%; and glossary completeness has improved 25% to 35%.

These gains accumulate in the construction of the substrate, not in its self-management. The context layer does not yet watch itself for drift, repair its own ontology or renegotiate its own data contracts. That capability set is the next frontier, and the one chief data officers (CDOs) should be planning toward, rather than treating current productivity gains as the destination.

The sequencing has implications for program design. Building the agent layer ahead of the substrate produces the pilot-to-production gap described in Part 1. Building the substrate with agent-assisted data engineering, in parallel with early agent use cases, has accelerated both in our experience. Organizations that fund only the agent program, treating data work as a separate budget cycle, tend to discover the dependency the hard way.

An agenda for CDOs

Six initiatives follow from the analysis, listed here in approximate order of payback. None is novel in isolation; the combination is what produces the engineered context layer an enterprise agentic AI program requires.

1. Treat context readiness as a continuous capability, not a project milestone

Drift is invisible without monitoring, and a context layer that worked in March will not necessarily work in September if the underlying business has evolved while the semantic layer has not. Funding and staffing models that assume a fixed delivery date produces a context layer that is correct on the day it ships—but stale within months.

2. Build active observability into the context layer itself, not just the data pipelines

Pipeline observability tells the team whether data moved. Context observability tells the team whether the agent could reason from it. The two are different problems requiring different instrumentation, and few enterprises in our experience have invested in the second.

3. Integrate unstructured data with the structured domain model

Vector stores in isolation produce demos. The integration work that relates documents, contracts, policies and procedures to the domain entities they describe is what makes unstructured assets useful in production agent workflows. This is among the highest-payback investments we see, and among the most commonly deferred.

4. Establish continuous data quality pipelines from Phase 1

The cost of fixing data quality after an agent has been making decisions on it for six months is materially higher than doing it at the start, and the agent's errors during that period are difficult to retrospectively audit. Quality work belongs in the first sprint of the program, not in the post-go-live remediation phase.

5. Define the use case portfolio before committing to a context platform

We have watched enterprises commit to a platform on the strength of a vendor demonstration and then spend the following year discovering that their actual use cases require capabilities the platform lacks. The portfolio should shape the platform, not the other way around.

6 . Build the unified context access layer as a product, not a project

The access layer is the long-lived asset. Treating it as a one-time build effectively guarantees that the second wave of agent use cases will rebuild it, with the cost and timeline implications that implies. A product mindset (with an owner, a roadmap and a continuous backlog) is the operating model that fits.

Production autonomy level is the metric that exposes substrate readiness

The bottleneck for enterprise agentic AI has shifted from model capability to context completeness. The constraint becomes binding at the A2-to-A3 transition on the autonomy spectrum (https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/enterprise-agentic-ai-context-layer-challenges">see Part 1 for an illustration of this spectrum), and most of the closing work lives in the engineered context layer, which remains invisible from the executive dashboards used to track agentic AI maturity in most enterprises.

For buyers, pilot count and use case count are weak indicators of maturity. Production autonomy level is more diagnostic, because it exposes whether the substrate can support the agents that have been deployed. A portfolio of A0 and A1 agents, however large, does not establish readiness for the higher-autonomy use cases that produce material business outcomes. We recommend boards and executive committees ask a single question of their AI program leads: what is the highest A-level any of our agents has reached in production, and what would it take to move one tier of agents to the next level?

For CDOs, the work ahead is identifiable, sequenceable and amenable to standard program disciplines. It is also significantly underfunded relative to the agent layer in most enterprise programs we observe. The engineered context layer, the business-domain ontology, the unified access layer and the governance model that ties them together are the assets that determine whether enterprise agentic AI delivers on its commercial promise.

The organizations that build these now will operate higher-autonomy agents in production within 12 to 18 months. Those that wait will spend that period running pilots. The gap between the two groups will be visible by 2027, and difficult to close.