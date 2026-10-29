The holiday retail readiness test isn't just product inventory but also product data

<p>For 20 years, "holiday readiness" in retail has meant following the same checklist: Plan your promotions and sales, increase staffing at distribution centers and stores, load up on inventory, lock the promotions calendar and brace for the holiday rush. </p> <p>But that mindset assumes demand is predictable and channels are stable. Neither is true anymore. Demand curves have flattened and shifted earlier, and returns have become a second peak nearly as significant as the first. </p> <p>Further, a meaningful share of traffic is no longer a person browsing. It’s an agent querying a catalog, comparing attributes and deciding, on a machine's terms, whether a product exists. </p> <p>So, while the usual checklist isn’t wrong, it’s also not covering every item retailers need to pay attention to. Retailers need to plan holiday readiness the way they’d plan a product launch: Is our data structured so a machine can understand it? Is our product data hierarchy stable enough to support reporting through the chaos? Can our operations flex when demand signals change with little notice?</p> <p>Retailers still answering only the logistics questions are solving last year's problem while this year's reality goes unaddressed.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Agents care about good data, not good storytelling</span></h3> <p>Retailers struggling with agentic shopping readiness usually don't have bad product pages. They have product data living in different systems that don't agree with each other. No matter how polished the front end looks, an agent reading inconsistent or stale data will simply route around the product, the promotion or the retailer entirely. </p> <p>What retailers need are structured, unambiguous attributes: accurate specs, consistent sizing and variant logic, real-time price and availability, and a hierarchy that doesn't change every season and break the mapping.</p> <p>Pricing transparency is another essential. Agents cross-shop in milliseconds, and if your price or promotion logic contradicts itself across channels, an agent will notice and move on. </p> <p>It may not be glamorous, but the single best move retailers can make is to get product data into one clean, current, machine-readable source of truth. Every other investment—from AI-driven pricing, to agentic order management to personalization—sits on top of that foundation, and none of it works if the data underneath is wrong, fragmented or untrusted. </p> <h3><span class="h4">Data readiness also means knowing which signals to trust </span></h3> <p>Having clean product data is only one side of readiness. Retailers also need to be clear about what their data is telling them and, importantly, which signals matter. </p> <p>Holiday performance has become harder to capture in a single headline number. A retailer can see strong traffic without comparable revenue growth or increased sales that are later offset by a surge in returns. Even defining which shopping day “won” can depend on whether the business is looking at shopper volume or dollars spent. </p> <p>As AI takes on a larger and more significant role, that distinction becomes even more important. An AI system can optimize against the data it is given, but it cannot help if an organization hasn’t agreed on which success metrics should be tracked. Is the goal traffic, conversion, revenue, margin, inventory turns or something else? If teams are working from different definitions or disconnected measures, faster decision-making can simply mean making the wrong decision faster. </p> <p>For retailers, data readiness, therefore, extends beyond ensuring products are discoverable by AI agents, to creating enough consistency across metrics and business definitions that people and AI are working from the same version of reality. </p> <h3><span class="h4">Good data only matters if you can act on it </span></h3> <p>The other test of data readiness is whether the business can do something with the information once it has it. </p> <p>That matters more in a holiday season, where demand no longer follows one predictable curve. Shoppers are starting earlier, purchasing in smaller waves and extending the operational pressure into January through returns. Waiting for a weekly report to confirm what happened is very different from recognizing a change while there is still time to respond. </p> <p>This is where some of the less visible applications of AI may matter more than the customer-facing ones. Demand sensing, exception handling and agentic order management can help retailers respond to changing conditions across the operation. </p> <p>Within the right guardrails, AI can help turn signals into a decision, whether that means rerouting an order, flagging a promotion that is eroding margin or adjusting a forecast as demand shifts. </p> <p>Retailers need to both trust their data and be able to use it quickly enough to change the outcome. </p> <h3><span class="h4">The proof is already in</span></h3> <p>We recently worked with a global retailer that focused on making its full catalog discoverable and available online. By using agentic AI to drive complete, structured, machine-legible attribution, it saw a 40% increase in ecommerce growth. In another case, a consumer brand that built foundational data enablement as a single move, instead of sequencing capabilities one after another, unlocked more than $30 million in projected value from that one fix. </p> <p>And a global B2B distributor that scored more than 30 AI opportunities against actual sales and margin impact found its two highest-leverage bets were agentic order management and smart demand planning: the unglamorous middle of the operation, not the customer-facing layer.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Holiday readiness is now data readiness</span></h3> <p>Holiday readiness used to be a logistics problem. Now it's a data problem. Retailers who spend this quarter fixing their product data, hierarchies and attribution won't just be ready for human shoppers. They'll be visible to the agents increasingly deciding what those shoppers see and ensure that the holiday digital shelf includes them.</p> <p><i>Reach out to our retail team to start a data readiness assessment before the season peaks. <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/industries/retail-technology-solutions.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Retail Technology Solutions</a></i></p>