Why customer experience can no longer be campaign-based

<p>Every few years, someone pens the obituary for the traditional agency model. And every few years, the traditional agency model staggers on, what some consider bloated yet beloved, and somehow still billing. </p> <p>This time is different, however. Not because AI is coming for creative jobs, but because the fundamental economic logic of how marketing work gets done is being rewritten. The shift is not just from headcount to software. It is from outputs to outcomes, and that changes everything.</p> <p>The old model is a beautiful piece of organisational theatre. A brand decides it needs a campaign and hires an agency. The agency staffs the team, runs the kick-offs, produces the briefs, develops the concepts, revises them until everyone has had their say, and six weeks later ships something into the world. The brand pays for the team, the meetings, the revisions and the overhead, whether or not the resulting work moves a single customer. The agency is paid for outputs. Whether the outputs become outcomes is, technically, someone else's problem.</p> <h3><span class="h4">A model built for the agency – not the customer</span></h3> <p>This model made sense when marketing was episodic by necessity. Campaigns had start and end dates because production timelines, media buying and the organisational machinery all required them.</p> <p>But customers were never episodic. They lived their lives at their own cadence, oblivious to yours. They had continuous needs, decisions and relationships with the brands they bought from, and the industry built campaigns around what agencies could produce rather than how people live.</p> <h3><span class="h4">For a long time, the gap was manageable. Yet it no longer is.</span></h3> <p>The evidence is hard to ignore. In February 2026, WPP announced Elevate28, a multi-year restructure that collapses Ogilvy, VML and AKQA into a single WPP Creative unit, brings production and media under unified entities, and targets £500m of annualised cost savings by 2028, much of it from headcount. The world's largest creative network is publicly redesigning itself around AI integration.</p> <p>Additionally, independent analysis from APR Communications forecasts AI-native processes will displace 30 to 50% of traditional advertising production tasks in 2026 alone. And Econsultancy's January 2026 expert roundtable on agentic ecommerce found that brand loyalty now begins before a consumer reaches the site, in the reviews, creator content and AI-generated summaries that shape consideration long before any brand interaction.</p> <p>The story is consistent: the model that built the industry is being recrafted by the people who originally pioneered it, while the customer relationships it was designed to create are being formed elsewhere.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Where the conversation has moved</span></h3> <p>A consumer's AI agent is continuously researching, comparing, and shortlisting options on an invisible timeline that has nothing to do with your media plan. A brand that only shows up in campaign mode is absent for most of the conversation. It spends six weeks building a campaign and fires it into a marketplace where the most important decisions have already been made.</p> <p>The campaign model was designed for a world of considered journeys: a customer who sees an advert, becomes aware of a brand, considers it over time and eventually converts. Replacing that world is agent-mediated evaluation, in which shortlisting often occurs before awareness, and the recommendation arrives before the customer consciously knows they are in the market. You cannot schedule your way into that conversation. You have to be present for it continuously.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Outputs replaced by an operating system</span></h3> <p>The model that replaces campaigns is a different kind of operation entirely — what we call Agency as Software.</p> <p>Customer and market intelligence feeds an AI content generation engine. That engine powers a campaign orchestration layer. The orchestration layer drives personalised customer engagement. The whole system optimises continuously, learning from every interaction. You are no longer buying a campaign but running an intelligent marketing system: always on, always learning, and priced on the business value it delivers rather than the hours it consumes.</p> <p>The contrast with what came before is architectural. Legacy marketing operations mean fragmented agency relationships, retained services where strategy is divorced from execution, manual and repetitive delivery that is slow to respond and expensive to audit. Agency as Software means a unified, technology-first platform, modular on-demand services, AI-accelerated workflows, integrated orchestration across channels, and transparent attribution that connects spend directly to results.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Where creativity lives</span></h3> <p>This is not a comfortable argument to make at Cannes, where much of the industry has a significant interest in the current model. The direction of travel, though, is hard to ignore.</p> <p>Agency as Software does not eliminate human creativity. It exposes which parts of the current model are creative, and which parts are simply expensive. The meeting that produces the brief, for instance, or the revision that changes the headline. It's just how things have always been done, until now.</p> <p>When a system can automate the majority of implementation tasks, the scarce resource is judgment: the instinct to decide what is worth building before anyone picks up a brief, the editorial taste that knows when a perfectly competent idea should be killed and a riskier one developed, the creative vision that defines the direction before the machine takes over execution.</p> <p>This is the part of the argument the industry tends to miss when it talks about AI. In a world flooded with AI-generated content, the premium on genuine distinctiveness is rising, not falling. The work that will stand out is the work AI cannot generate on its own: the strategic provocation, the cultural insight, the campaign idea that no model has been trained to produce because nobody has produced it before.</p> <p>The firms that win in this environment will not be the best at building. They will be the best at defining what is worth building. That is genuinely good news for the best creative talent. It is uncomfortable news for the parts of the model that were always more about process than about insight.</p> <h3><span class="h4">A different brief</span></h3> <p>Cannes exists to celebrate the power of creativity in building brands. That mission has not changed. The environment in which creativity does its work, and the industry's response, will define which agencies and brands matter in the next decade.</p> <p>The most creative brief in the world does little for a brand that has been filtered out of the AI-mediated shortlist before a human ever arrives. The most awarded campaign of the year does not compound when it ends. Great creative work still matters, perhaps more than ever, because the bar for genuine differentiation is rising. But it needs an operating model to keep it running between the awards.</p> <p>Cognizant's January 2026 New Work, New World 2026 research, which reassessed 18,000 tasks across 1,000 professions in the O*NET database, found that AI exposure scores for management and business operations roles have leapt from between 14 and 21% in 2023 to between 60 and 68% today. That change arrived six years ahead of the original forecast.</p> <p>The technology is already in the room. What should travel home from Cannes is a clear answer to whether your agency partnership, your operating model and your measurement framework are built for a world in which the customer's AI agent has already formed a view before anyone sees your work.</p> <p>Ultimately, that is the brief worth writing.</p>