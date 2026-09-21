The next challenge for healthcare payers: Moving from AI pilots to an agent-ready enterprise

<p>Across the healthcare payer landscape, AI has moved from ambition to operating reality. Payers are deploying AI in prior authorization, claims processing, appeals management, care management, provider operations, member engagement, compliance and more. </p> <p>However, while most health plans can point to individual AI wins, few have achieved enterprise-wide leverage. When one business unit successfully deploys an effective AI tool, another builds a similar capability independently, while a third one takes a completely different approach. The result is a growing inventory of AI tools that solve local problems without compounding into enterprise value.</p> <p>This is a growing tension for payers: Adoption is increasing, but scale remains elusive. The organizations that create lasting value will build AI capabilities that can be reused, governed and continuously improved across the enterprise.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Why payers’ AI efforts stall at scale</span></h3> <p>When AI initiatives struggle to move beyond isolated success, it is often due to the operating environment surrounding it. Three frictions consistently limit enterprise-scale adoption.</p> <p><b>Operational friction: </b>Many payer workflows were designed for human-to-human handoffs, not human-and-agent collaboration. AI is often layered onto existing complexity, rather than investing in <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/improve-medical-loss-ratios-with-agentic-workflows">a redesign of how work actually moves through the organization</a>. This approach caps both efficiency gains and end-to-end impact.</p> <p><b>Technical friction: </b>AI solutions are frequently built on disconnected systems, disorganized data environments and conventional workflow platforms. Each project solves a specific business need, but few establish a shared infrastructure that accelerates the next deployment. So, teams repeatedly re-solve the same problems instead of building on prior investment.</p> <p><b>Governance friction: </b>As AI agents, models and automation proliferate across functions, visibility becomes harder to maintain, and so does control. Leadership needs confidence in how decisions are made, where risk resides, how performance is measured and whether outcomes stay secure and consistent over time.</p> <p>Without strong AI governance, security exposure grows in step with adoption. Ungoverned agents can introduce blind spots like unmonitored data access and untraceable decision paths that traditional controls weren't built to catch.</p> <p>Capabilities such as eligibility verification, policy interpretation, document extraction, routing and audit tracking recur across prior authorization, claims adjudication, appeals and care management. When every team rebuilds these independently, each with its own access permissions and security assumptions. AI activity rises, governance fragments, and enterprise value does not compound.</p> <h3><span class="h5"><span class="h4">How payers can move from AI projects to AI capabilities</span></span></h3> <p>Addressing these frictions requires a mindset shift: from AI as a collection of projects to AI as a portfolio of reusable capabilities.</p> <p>A scalable AI operating model rests on several foundational elements: shared domain context, reusable agent components, orchestration, observability, governance guardrails, change management and clear ownership. Together, these elements enable AI capabilities to be deployed repeatedly across business scenarios rather than rebuilt for every initiative.</p> <p>The second AI deployment should be easier than the first. The fifth should be easier than the second. By the tenth, the organization should be compounding a foundation of reusable capabilities that accelerates innovation while reducing risk.</p> <p>The goal is not technical elegance but measurable business outcomes: faster cycle times, reduced administrative burden, greater consistency and stronger governance.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Where a payer AI marketplace approach fits</span></h3> <p>An AI marketplace approach becomes valuable here, not as a product catalog or app store, but as a governed capability layer that makes AI assets discoverable, reusable, measurable and easier to compose across workflows.</p> <p>An AI agent marketplace is: </p> <ul> <li>A discoverable collection of AI agents developed in an enterprise </li> <li>Built using the same enterprise standards enabling reusability</li> <li>Guided by consistent governance that ensures trackability and accountability</li> </ul> <p>In practice, it provides a governed environment where payer-ready AI agents and supporting capabilities can be reused across business functions. Teams identify proven capabilities, apply consistent governance standards, monitor performance and improve assets over time rather than starting from scratch with every use case.</p> <p>A useful analogy is a formulary. Its value does not come from unlimited choice but from a curated, governed set of options that have been evaluated, monitored and approved for appropriate use. A governed library of AI capabilities works the same way, building consistency, transparency and trust while enabling broader adoption.<br> <br> A marketplace approach is not:</p> <ul> <li>A replacement for clinical judgment</li> <li>A shortcut around governance</li> <li>A way to automate inefficient processes without redesigning them</li> <li>Another disconnected point solution added to an already fragmented landscape</li> </ul> <p>Instead, it is an operational mechanism for reusing capabilities across workflows. A policy-interpretation capability built for prior authorization, for example, could also support appeals or medical management, while maintaining shared guardrails, transparency and auditability.</p> <h3><span class="h4">What scalable AI looks like in practice</span></h3> <p>Organizations that successfully scale AI share several traits. They favor reusable capabilities over one-off solutions. They orchestrate workflows across functions rather than optimizing isolated tasks. They embed governance into daily operations rather than treating it as an afterthought and they redesign workflows, so AI becomes part of how work gets done, rather than another tool sitting alongside existing process.</p> <p>Most importantly, they measure success through business outcomes. The conversation shifts from counting pilots to tracking whether operational performance is improving, cycle times are shrinking, manual effort is declining and gains are held up consistently.</p> <p>For payer leaders, the strategic question is whether current investments are building capabilities that keep delivering value beyond the first deployment.</p> <h3><span class="h4">Strategic questions for payer leadership</span></h3> <p>As organizations plan their next phase of AI adoption, four questions are worth putting on the leadership agenda:</p> <ul> <li>Are teams repeatedly building capabilities that already exist elsewhere in the enterprise?</li> <li>Which workflows would benefit most from shared agent capabilities?</li> <li>Where does AI governance reside today and can leaders view performance, risk, human oversight and decision transparency in one place?</li> <li>Are AI investments compounding over time, or resetting with every new use case?</li> </ul> <p>Payers that answer these questions will move beyond isolated AI successes toward an agent-ready enterprise—one where AI capabilities are reusable, governed and continuously improving, and where AI becomes a strategic capability that compounds across the organization rather than a collection of disconnected tools.</p>