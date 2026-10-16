Beyond human-like AI: Why human-centric design wins in the enterprise

<p>Biomimicry—the practice of designing systems based on natural and biological processes—shaped the development of AI and large language models. This is what has brought us closer to machines we can converse with as naturally as we do with each other.</p> <p>However, while conversational AI platforms often market their products on the premise of sounding more human-like, in enterprise contexts, this may not be the most effective approach. Mimicking human interactions can actually make it more difficult to exchange clear, accurate and actionable information quickly.</p> <p>A better approach is to design AI agents based on human cognition rather than human communication patterns. For example, instead of presenting information all at once, a human-centric agent can break it into smaller, easier-to-process steps. As conversational bots evolve into agentic AI, the goal should shift from sounding human to helping humans understand, decide and act.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">How to build a human-centric agent</span></b></h3> <p>The shift to human-centric design is more than a mindset change. It requires rethinking specific decisions across AI capability, structure, context and trust. Here are four examples to illustrate what that shift looks like in practice.</p> <h4><span class="h5"><span class="text-bold-italic">1.</span> Design for action: Build AI agents that drive action, not just interaction</span></h4> <p>While conversational AI bots were built to respond, AI agents are built to act. Let’s consider a common enterprise scenario: An employee contacts an IT support agent to restore their VPN access after being locked out. The AI bot responds warmly, asks clarifying questions and then tells the employee, “Contact your IT administrator for assistance with this issue.”</p> <p>The perception of capability, raised by a fluent conversation, makes the failure feel worse than if the agent had clearly said it cannot help with this issue. In a recent study, nearly half of consumers said AI-powered support <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.pega.com/about/news/press-releases/consumers-demand-more-ai-powered-customer-service-says-research" target="_blank">rarely delivers satisfactory outcomes</a>. Fluent-sounding interactions that fail to provide actual help are likely a significant reason why.</p> <p>To avoid this, shift the design question from “does this sound like a person?” to “is this response based on what a person expects?” In practice, this means scoping the agent’s fluency to its actual capabilities, acknowledging early what it cannot do and handing off to a human before the conversation raises expectations that the agent cannot meet.</p> <h4><span class="h5"><span class="text-bold-italic">2.</span> Structure the interaction: Keep conversations focused on outcomes</span></h4> <p>Generative AI’s conversational capabilities often tempt designers and decision-makers to strip away structured elements like forms, buttons or menus. While these elements can feel transactional and outdated against the fluency of a well-tuned language model, this design decision consistently costs more than it saves.</p> <p>Consider booking a doctor’s appointment through a chatbot that collects your name, contact information, preferred office location and desired date and time, one detail at a time. Now consider an alternative: a single form within the chat interface that collects all those details at once and confirms the appointment. The latter reduces cognitive load, improves task completion, lowers average handling time and cuts token spending.</p> <p>Human-centric design is not about removing structures like forms and menus. It is about applying the right structure at the right moment. The working rule: if the data is known, clearly defined and requires three fields or more, use structured input approaches. Reserve a conversational interface for ambiguous, open-ended or exception cases.</p> <p>In healthcare, for example, selecting an appointment time can be handled efficiently through structured input, while explaining the reason for a visit is better suited to conversation. This distinction is supported by a <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8190652/" target="_blank">comparison of digital input styles in healthcare</a>, where the conversational format ranked last in usability, task completion and user preference.</p> <h4><span class="h5"><span class="text-bold-italic">3. </span> Track context: AI agents must understand real-world situations</span></h4> <p>Human-centric design goes beyond understanding what a user wants; it also considers the cognitive and emotional state they are in. This means designing AI agents to recognize signals such as urgency, sentiment and context, and adapt the interaction accordingly.</p> <p>Consider two users trying to book a healthcare appointment. Someone scheduling a routine health check can be guided efficiently through a structured flow of predefined choices such as appointment type, date and time. A parent seeking an urgent appointment for their child needs a different experience. Requiring them to navigate the same sequence of menus and questions can add friction at a moment of stress.</p> <p>Instead, the agent should recognize the urgency, ask only what is necessary, provide clear next steps and escalate to a human or urgent-care pathway when appropriate.</p> <p>Our goal, therefore, is not simply to make AI feel more human, but to make the interaction responsive to how people think, feel and act in different situations.</p> <p>The gap between expectation and experience is already visible: More than <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.zendesk.com/in/blog/ai/productivity/ai-customer-service-statistics/#georedirect" target="_blank">two-thirds of CX organizations</a> believe generative AI would provide warmth in customer service, yet a <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.avaya.com/en/blogs/customer-experience-statistics-2026/" target="_blank">2025 survey from Avaya</a> finds that 80% of consumers prefer humans for empathy-driven needs.</p> <h4><span class="h5"><span class="text-bold-italic">4.</span> Build trust: Eliminate friction and preserve continuity</span></h4> <p>An agent that recognizes its boundaries and hands off seamlessly builds more credibility than one that attempts a resolution it was never equipped to deliver.</p> <p>Consider a customer disputing a duplicate charge. The agent verifies the transaction, then escalates, because refunds above a threshold need human approval. In one version, a human service agent receives a subject line, and the customer explains the charge all over again. In another, the service agent opens the case with transaction details and verification status already in hand. The difference between the two is a frustrated customer and someone who feels supported.</p> <p>Most design efforts go into deciding when to escalate, not how. Every escalation should carry the customer’s details, sentiment signals, a summary of the issue and what the agent has already attempted, so the human never starts from zero.</p> <p>Humans and AI working in tandem can’t be the fallback but baked into the design. <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.avaya.com/en/blogs/customer-experience-statistics-2026/" target="_blank">Consumers agree</a>: 83% say human contact is essential for complex issues, and 69% prefer a collaborative human-AI model over full AI autonomy.</p> <h3><b><span class="h4">Prioritizing human-centric over human-like</span></b></h3> <p>All four examples point to the same idea: A good enterprise agent is built to resolve the issue, not to impress a customer with fluency during the conversation.</p> <p>The difference is easy to measure.</p> <ul> <li>Prioritizing capability over fluency lifts first-contact resolution.</li> <li>Collecting structured input lowers abandonment rate and improves task completion.</li> <li>Reading urgency and sentiment improves CSAT where it matters the most.</li> <li>Designing a clean handoff cuts average handling time by carrying context across every transfer so no one starts over.</li> </ul> <p>Turning these principles into deployed, trusted AI agents is where the real work begins. Ultimately, the future of enterprise AI will not be defined by how human it sounds, but by how well it works for humans.</p>