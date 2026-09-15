How retailers and consumer brands can close the AI value gap

The first phase of AI maturity is establishing a shared understanding of how AI will be used in the organization. However, retail and consumer goods business leaders are far more likely than their workers to believe they have set clear expectations for how employees should use AI in their roles, with 92% believing this to be the case versus just 62% of workers.

Industry leaders have told their workforce that AI matters without informing them what it actually means for the jobs they do. That ambiguity has an impact on both adoption and productivity.

The workforce has met that ambiguity with a mix of appetite and frustration. Workers are keen on AI, with 70% enthusiastic about the technology, but that appetite has not been matched with the means to act on it.