How banks can de-risk SME lending with a new approach to early warning systems

<p> </p> <p>When we build the business case with senior banking leaders, four outcomes drive the decision. Detection can happen <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.pwc.co.uk/banking-capital-markets/assets/documents/future-of-ews.pdf">three to five months earlier</a>. Non-performing assets can decline <a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" href="https://www.ey.com/en_us/insights/banking-capital-markets/the-future-of-early-warning-systems-in-banking">20% to 40%</a> within targeted SME segments, IFRS 9 alignment improves via tier-to-stage-migration linkage, and RM productivity rises as banks engage borrowers earlier with better information.</p> <p>Beyond risk management, a modern EWS enables portfolio growth. Earlier visibility lets relationship managers support viable borrowers, protect wallet share and spot restructuring or advisory opportunities sooner.</p> <h3><span class="h4">A phased approach from assessment to scale</span></h3> <p>Modernizing an early warning system doesn’t require a multi-year transformation. It can happen in a phased approach, with clear, time-bound deliverables.</p> <h4><span class="h5">Phase 1: Data integration & foundation building</span></h4> <ul> <li><b>EWS data audit:</b> Map current signal coverage against target categories and flag gaps.</li> <li><b>Source connectivity: </b>Prioritize feeds by value, cost and API availability. </li> <li><b>Data infrastructure & governance: </b>A scalable, versioned data store with clear ownership and GDPR-compliant governance.</li> <li><b>Feature engineering:</b> Convert raw inputs into signals, ratios and cross-source consistency checks.</li> </ul> <h4><span class="h5">Phase 2: Model development & scoring</span></h4> <ul> <li><b>Signal and threshold definition:</b> Calibrate green, amber and red thresholds per segment, back-tested against defaults.</li> <li><b>Model architecture & validation:</b> A hybrid rule-plus-ML approach balances accuracy with explainability, validated in parallel with the existing system.</li> <li><b>Model risk documentation: </b>Model cards, MRM compliance, IFRS 9 alignment and audit-ready sensitivity analysis.</li> <li><b>Explainability layer: </b>Plain-language output per account that relationship managers can act on immediately.</li> </ul> <h4><span class="h5">Phase 3: Operationalization & governance</span></h4> <ul> <li><b>Relationship manager workflow integration: </b>Alerts and recommended actions embedded directly in CRM and loan systems.</li> <li><b>Alert design and escalation:</b> Severity levels, response times and closure-tracking per risk tier.</li> <li><b>Training:</b> Capability-building for relationship managers and credit officers on EWS outputs and early borrower conversations.</li> <li><b>Governance, monitoring & regulatory alignment:</b> Risk committee, quarterly reviews and IFRS 9/Basel-EBA reporting readiness.</li> </ul> <h3><span class="h5"><span class="h4">Ensuring success with an early warning system</span></span></h3> <p>The SME lending segment will only become more competitive over time. Portfolios will grow, volatility will persist, and supervisory expectations around forward-looking risk management will tighten. </p> <p>The banks that perform best will be the ones that see risk forming early enough to act on it and can reach out to the borrower as a partner before the moment of distress arrives. A modern early warning system is how that becomes possible.</p> <p>Banks can ensure success with their early warning system by doing the following:</p> <ul> <li><b>Treat it as a strategic asset. </b>A modern EWS is one of the highest-impact capabilities a bank can deploy in SME credit and should be treated that way.</li> <li><b>Understand the regulatory direction.</b> Basel III, IFRS 9 and global supervisors require forward-looking risk management; banks that delay will catch up under pressure.</li> <li><b>Invest in the data foundation first.</b> Bureau feeds, tax data and registry signals deliver disproportionate value for the effort required.</li> <li><b>The transition is achievable in months.</b> A disciplined three-phase program delivers measurable results without replacing existing systems. The biggest risk is not starting.</li> </ul> <p><i>The authors would like to thank Maheswar Adhikary, Senior Consulting Manager, for his contributions to this blog.</i></p>