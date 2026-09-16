Tech industry’s AI advantage hinges on its workforce

A shared understanding of how AI fits the business, including its goals and each person’s role in delivering them, is vital to realizing AI value. However, this is the one maturity dimension in which technology lags behind the cross-industry average, putting it in eighth place out of 10.

It’s not that tech workers doubt their own understanding of how to use AI in their role; here, they score highest of any industry. They also feel more strongly than the cross-industry average that their employer has communicated its AI strategy. The weakness is in the alignment between management and staff around AI expectations.

Specifically, the sector's confidence in its own communication outpaces what employees actually report. While tech employers are nearly unanimous, at 99%, that they have communicated how employees should use AI in their roles (the highest of any sector), only 69% of tech workers agree.

This mismatch could signal issues down the road. Employees may be confident enough to figure out the best use of AI for themselves today, but if businesses don’t close the gap, it could result in rogue AI use, governance breaches and overall worker unease, especially as AI changes job roles. Indeed, not only are tech workers more concerned than the industry average that they’ll face major role changes requiring significant reskilling (at 40% versus 36% cross-industry), but they’re also the most apt to believe their employers’ AI strategy will result in headcount reductions (at 47% versus 39% cross-industry).

As awareness is the very first stage of reaching AI maturity, it will be important for tech businesses to shore up this foundation to avoid trouble down the road.