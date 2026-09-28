Many financial services firms have strong AI foundations—and now need to accelerate returns

The first phase of AI maturity is establishing a shared understanding of how AI will be used in the organization and how it will affect operations and workers. Alignment on business goals, which guide strategy and performance, is critical to successful AI adoption.

Banking scores 99 in this maturity dimension, just one point below the cross-industry average. In large part, this is due to a critical disconnect between financial services leaders’ perception of the effectiveness of their AI communications versus employees’.

For example, 93% of executives believe they have clearly communicated their AI strategy, compared with just 75% of employees. Similarly, far more leaders (91%) believe employees know how AI should be used in their specific roles, compared with employees (68%).

Even understanding which tools are available to use is a source of confusion. Fully 89% of executives say their organization has a clear policy on enabling access to AI tools, compared with just 72% of workers.

This ambiguity presents significant challenges for a tightly regulated sector. In practice, employees who face uncertainty as to which tools they can use internally are quick to seek options elsewhere. Sixty-one percent of employees admit they resort to non-sanctioned AI tools when their organization's in-house tools fall short.