Why life sciences companies are struggling to turn AI adoption into results

<p>The industry’s mean percentage of technology spend dedicated to AI is 7.9%, which falls below the cross-industry mean of 8.3%. Its investment allocation profile also diverges from the cross-industry norm in terms of where that spending is directed.</p> <p>Specifically, life sciences organizations are directing comparatively more of their AI budget toward governance and risk management than toward capabilities that would generate measurable returns, such as the deployment infrastructure, workforce enablement and product innovation.</p> <p>In fact, 19% of life sciences executives named risk, compliance and governance frameworks as the largest AI investment area versus 15% for the cross-industry average. This reflects the sector’s nonnegotiable obligation to operate within frameworks that govern data use, clinical validity and regulatory reporting.</p> <p>Meanwhile, technology infrastructure is less of an investment focus than other industries (with 25% of life sciences execs naming this as the top AI investment area versus 32% cross-industry average). This raises questions about whether the underlying data architecture and compute capacity are sufficient to support enterprise-scale AI deployment. Workforce enablement, meanwhile, receives the smallest share of any category, with 5% of leaders naming this as the top AI investment, compared with an already modest 8% cross-industry average.</p> <p>In terms of long-term investment, the sector has a rosier view. All executives surveyed say they expect to see investment increase over the next two years, and the mean expected growth of 10.3% annually suggests sustained commitment. However, connecting this investment to organizational strategy and the measurement of real results will remain challenging.</p> <p>The issue is not whether life sciences leaders see the link between AI spend and value: 60% rate their ability to connect investment to expected business value as good or excellent, in line with the cross-industry average. The challenge is whether spending is balanced enough to deliver those returns. Compliance, risk and governance will remain essential, but they need to be matched by investment in infrastructure, workforce enablement and financial planning disciplines that help AI scale and prove its value.</p>