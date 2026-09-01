What ails AI adoption in healthcare

<p>If there was ever an industry primed for AI-driven transformation, it would be healthcare. The sector is under relentless pressure to do more with less amid staffing shortages and the continuous need to eliminate errors and deliver high-quality care at a lower cost.</p> <p>Small wonder, then, that healthcare executives are bullish about the future of AI in the sector. Fully 88% say AI is critical to achieving their business goals. The same percentage are investing in generative AI and even looking into newer forms of the technology such as agentic.</p> <p>However, factors such as the long-standing structural and regulatory barriers within healthcare have impeded the healthcare AI journey. In our recent research, healthcare demonstrates the lowest AI proficiency and productivity scores of all 10 industries in our study, placing the sector at the bottom of the list in AI maturity. All told, the healthcare industry’s total maturity score of 72 places it 28 points below the cross-industry average (see Figure 1).</p> <p>This report is part of our series of studies exploring the numerous elements necessary for closing the gap between AI's technical capabilities and real-world results. The analysis in this report is based on data collected from 415 healthcare professionals and 108 senior executives from the healthcare industry, globally.</p> <p>We’ve calculated a maturity score for each industry included in the study, based on how they rate themselves in the five dimensions of AI maturity: awareness, skilling, adoption, productivity and return on investment (ROI). The composite score gauges their preparedness for adopting and realizing the full value of AI.</p> <p>As described in our <a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/workforce-upskilling-for-ai-value.html" target="_blank">previous research</a>, businesses that sequentially work through these five phases of maturity are best positioned to achieve their AI objectives.<br> </p> <p><b>Healthcare AI maturity falls below the cross-industry average</b></p>