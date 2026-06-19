Your brand is being read before any customer reaches it

How discovery changed

Buyers first changed the way they searched, replacing keyword queries with conversational ones and accepting summaries in place of ranked lists. The change now runs deeper than search behavior. Google's AI Overviews synthesize answers before a customer reaches any brand's content. Gemini, integrated into search and enterprise tools, interprets intent and surfaces recommendations drawn from across the full information picture.

Speaking at Google Cloud Next '26 in Las Vegas in April, Google Cloud's Vice President of Go To Market Strategic Industries, Carrie Tharp, https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/google-cloud-next/next26-day-1-recap">framed the shift directly: "In the agentic era, an agent isn't just a tool; it's a strategic extension of your business, built to expand your reach, deepen engagement and personalize service at scale." The emerging category of agentic search goes further still: systems that research, compare and recommend autonomously, working from a user's standing preferences rather than waiting for a specific query.

Marketers used to assume brands competed at the point of awareness, first to be seen and then to convert. That model rested on a simple premise: customers would do their own discovering. AI systems now do the discovering for them.

Our https://www.cognizant.com/en\_us/aem-i/document/new-minds-new-markets.pdf">New minds, new markets research, conducted with Oxford Economics across 8,451 consumers in the US, UK, Germany and Australia, found that buyers are most comfortable using AI in the discovery phase, with a Comfort Quotient of 47 out of 100 overall, rising to 58 among the earliest adopters.

Further, https://www.bain.com/insights/your-next-customer-will-find-you-using-ai-now-what/">Bain and Company's September 2025 Generative AI US Consumer Survey, based on 1,500 respondents, found that 44% of US online buyers mostly start their journey in a large language model or split their search between AI tools and traditional search engines, a movement that has come faster than the rise of social shopping or e-commerce search. https://www.cxnetwork.com/artificial-intelligence/news/ai-could-drive-37-of-customer-interactions-by-end-of-2026">Braze's 2026 Global Customer Engagement Review, drawing on 2,000 UK consumers and published in February 2026, found that 14% of UK consumers already use AI agents to interact with brands and make purchases, with that figure forecast to reach 37% by the end of 2026.

The behavior is mainstream. The infrastructure is live. The only open question is whether a brand is visible within that infrastructure and whether what the infrastructure finds accurately represents it.

What AI systems are reading

The signals that decide that question are not what most teams think of as marketing. They accumulate through operations: review patterns, response consistency, the gap between what a brand says about itself and what its customers say about it, the completeness and accuracy of structured product data, and the coherence of information across every surface a brand owns.

When an AI system evaluates a brand, the question it asks is, in effect, a design question. Does the evidence cohere? Is the picture clear enough for the system to recommend this brand to the person relying on it?

This is what cognitive trust means in design practice. It is signal integrity: whether the full picture a brand presents, across every surface where its information exists, holds together accurately enough for a system to read and act on it. Designers used to think of integrity as a property of an interface. Today, it is a property of the whole brand as a system.

Organizations that have this in good shape do not simply enjoy better SEO. They become more recommendable in an environment where recommendations matter more than advertising.

Designing for two audiences

The practical implication is a change in the design brief itself.

For most of the past decade, CX designers have started at the point of contact and assumed touchpoints, designed well, would earn the customer's continued engagement. That starting point now has to move earlier. Designing for an age of AI-mediated discovery means designing for two audiences at once: the human at the moment of contact, and the system that decides whether the human ever reaches that moment.

Organizations doing this well are not, in most cases, doing anything exotic. They are doing foundational work with unusual rigor. They maintain structured data, product information, schema markup and knowledge graph presence with the same discipline they apply to their customer-facing content. They treat review management as a feedback system rather than a reputation management exercise: something to be read, responded to consistently and used to close the operational gaps the feedback exposes. They make sure what their teams say about the brand is consistent across every surface they own.

The most critical AI project for many organizations may not be an internal one. It is the work of ensuring a brand appears accurately and compellingly in AI-driven recommendations: reviewing claims, content and metadata for machine-readability, standardizing taxonomy and tagging brand content with the attributes and expertise signals that AI systems recognize, rather than the SEO keywords of an earlier era.

Google's Customer Engagement Suite and the capabilities being built into Gemini for enterprise are worth understanding on these terms: as a direction of travel that will shape the environment in which all customer experience operates. Google is not aiming simply for better search. It is building an AI layer that sits between a customer's intent and a brand's ability to serve it, holding context, maintaining continuity across interactions and drawing on what a brand knows about its customers to make the experience coherent. The continuity point was made vividly by Tharp at Google Cloud Next '26: "If a customer moves from text chat to a phone call, the agent seamlessly remembers exactly where they left off." Organizations that understand how this infrastructure works and design their CX accordingly will be better placed than those that encounter it as a surprise.

Where the work goes now

For the design profession, the implication is uncomfortable but clarifying. The next decade of CX design will be defined less by what happens at the point of contact, and more by whether the operational layer underneath holds together when an AI agent reads it.

Designers used to be the people who made things look obvious. The job now is to make the brand legible to a system that doesn't see things at all.