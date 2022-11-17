Operating in continuous disruption Global resource systems operate amid sustained volatility, increasing complexity and tighter regulatory expectations. Performance is determined by how effectively data, decisions and execution are aligned across trading, supply chain, finance and risk—at scale. Cognizant works with leading commodities organizations to design and enable connected, intelligence-driven operating models. By integrating data, platforms and workflows, and embedding AI into core processes, we help enterprises improve decision velocity, enhance transparency and strengthen control across global operations. This approach goes beyond technology adoption into rearchitecting how commodity enterprises function—enabling intelligent decision-making, greater operational resilience and consistent performance in dynamic market conditions.