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Operating in continuous disruption

Global resource systems operate amid sustained volatility, increasing complexity and tighter regulatory expectations. Performance is determined by how effectively data, decisions and execution are aligned across trading, supply chain, finance and risk—at scale.
Cognizant works with leading commodities organizations to design and enable connected, intelligence-driven operating models. By integrating data, platforms and workflows, and embedding AI into core processes, we help enterprises improve decision velocity, enhance transparency and strengthen control across global operations.
This approach goes beyond technology adoption into rearchitecting how commodity enterprises function—enabling intelligent decision-making, greater operational resilience and consistent performance in dynamic market conditions.
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Spotlight
Guardians of AI: Amir Banifatemi of Cognizant on how AI leaders are keeping AI safe, ethical, responsible and true

While scaling AI across critical operations, governance is essential. In this conversation, Cognizant’s Amir Banifatemi shares how leaders are navigating trust, governance and accountability—ensuring AI systems remain safe, ethical and aligned as they scale across complex, real-world environments.

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Latest thinking

LATEST THINKING

Why AI agents are headed for commodity traders’ front office

Front-office trading is being redefined as AI agents move beyond support to execution—handling complex, data-heavy tasks. Discover how agentic AI is reshaping the way traders operate, collaborate and create value.

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THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Cognizant leaders on enterprise AI in 2026

As AI moves from experimentation to enterprise reality, this perspective explores what’s next—how context-aware systems and AI agents will reshape decision-making and global workflows.

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AI TRAINING

Agentic AI’s impact: Redefining business operations

Agentic AI is shifting operations from assisted automation to autonomous execution—where intelligent agents plan, decide and act, redefining how work gets done across complex enterprise environments.

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AI TRAINING

How to think—and act—like an AI-native business

Accelerating the AI advantage: As commodity market volatility intensifies, scale AI adoption across core operations to improve decision velocity, enhance transparency and strengthen resilience across high-value global networks and supply chains.

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Inside the Cognizant Neuro AI multi-agent lab

Now open-sourced, the Neuro® AI multi-agent accelerator offers a hands-on environment to explore, build and experiment with coordinated AI agents shaping next-generation commodities enterprise systems.

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Case studies

OIL AND GAS

Large manufacturer lowers IT costs and streamlines operations

OIL AND GAS

Large manufacturer lowers IT costs and streamlines operations

Modernizing IT operations and systems consolidation enables greater efficiency, scalability and consistent delivery across complex enterprise environments.

Oil and gas refinery workers walking by gas pipes and checking distribution and consumption over digital platform

OIL AND GAS

AI-powered virtual assistant increases user satisfaction by 60%

OIL AND GAS

AI-powered virtual assistant increases user satisfaction by 60%

Deploying an AI-powered virtual assistant improved user satisfaction, reduced service desk volume and enabled faster issue resolution.

A professional monitors a chatbot conversation on a computer screen, uses agentic AI for efficient and accurate customer service

OIL AND GAS

Extracting more value with digital hydrocarbon accounting

OIL AND GAS

Extracting more value with digital hydrocarbon accounting

Improves accuracy, transparency and compliance—enabling better production visibility, streamlined reporting and more informed decision-making.

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OIL AND GAS

TGS accelerates insight delivery and decision-making

OIL AND GAS

TGS accelerates insight delivery and decision-making

Replacing manual processes with digitized data delivery enables real-time visibility, intelligent decisioning and quicker revenue realization.

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Offerings

Engineering connected global operations

As commodity market volatility intensifies, Cognizant’s AI-led transformation capabilities across core operations improve decision velocity, enhance transparency and strengthen resilience across high-value global networks and supply chains.

Turning data into intelligence at scale

Fragmented data across trading, logistics and operations limits decision speed and accuracy. With its deep domain knowledge and cutting-edge AI expertise, Cognizant enables AI-driven, connected workflows that transform data into real-time intelligence—improving decision-making, reducing friction and simplifying execution across complex global operations.

Engineering faster, safer, more efficient operations 

Complex, multi-location operations across logistics, shipping and terminals often create inefficiencies, downtime and safety risks. Enterprises are leveraging predictive, automated operations to improve throughput and reliability. Cognizant enables intelligent transformation by streamlining workflows, embedding predictive insights and implementing exception-based monitoring—reducing downtime, improving safety and modernizing the operational backbone for scalable growth.

Strengthening trust and financial discipline

Volatile markets and fragmented visibility across trading, shipping and finance increase exposure and limit control. Connected governance and real-time oversight enables enterprises to manage risk dynamically. Cognizant enables responsible governance and real-time oversight—modernizing treasury, automating controls, strengthening compliance and fostering informed financial decision-making across global operations.

Building transparent and resilient networks

Global supply networks are increasingly exposed to geopolitical, environmental and market disruptions, limiting visibility and responsiveness. Cognizant enables intelligent, data-driven supply chains with real-time visibility, resilience and control—reducing uncertainty, optimizing costs and accelerating responsiveness across complex global flows.

Scaling finance with accuracy and efficiency

High-volume financial processes create inefficiencies and limit strategic focus. Cognizant enables streamlined, automated finance operations—improving accuracy, reducing costs and enhancing working capital visibility to support more strategic decision-making.

Enabling responsible, compliant operations

Rising regulatory pressure and decarbonization targets demand greater transparency and accountability. Cognizant enables emissions visibility, regulatory alignment and data-driven decision-making—helping reduce carbon intensity and embed sustainability across operations.

Take the first step

To explore how intelligent, connected operations can enhance your trading enterprise performance, strengthen risk control and improve supply chain resilience, share your details and our experts will reach out to understand your priorities.