Trafigura
Spotlight
Guardians of AI: Amir Banifatemi of Cognizant on how AI leaders are keeping AI safe, ethical, responsible and true
While scaling AI across critical operations, governance is essential. In this conversation, Cognizant’s Amir Banifatemi shares how leaders are navigating trust, governance and accountability—ensuring AI systems remain safe, ethical and aligned as they scale across complex, real-world environments.
Case studies
Offerings
Engineering connected global operations
As commodity market volatility intensifies, Cognizant’s AI-led transformation capabilities across core operations improve decision velocity, enhance transparency and strengthen resilience across high-value global networks and supply chains.
Turning data into intelligence at scale
Fragmented data across trading, logistics and operations limits decision speed and accuracy. With its deep domain knowledge and cutting-edge AI expertise, Cognizant enables AI-driven, connected workflows that transform data into real-time intelligence—improving decision-making, reducing friction and simplifying execution across complex global operations.
Engineering faster, safer, more efficient operations
Complex, multi-location operations across logistics, shipping and terminals often create inefficiencies, downtime and safety risks. Enterprises are leveraging predictive, automated operations to improve throughput and reliability. Cognizant enables intelligent transformation by streamlining workflows, embedding predictive insights and implementing exception-based monitoring—reducing downtime, improving safety and modernizing the operational backbone for scalable growth.
Strengthening trust and financial discipline
Volatile markets and fragmented visibility across trading, shipping and finance increase exposure and limit control. Connected governance and real-time oversight enables enterprises to manage risk dynamically. Cognizant enables responsible governance and real-time oversight—modernizing treasury, automating controls, strengthening compliance and fostering informed financial decision-making across global operations.
Building transparent and resilient networks
Global supply networks are increasingly exposed to geopolitical, environmental and market disruptions, limiting visibility and responsiveness. Cognizant enables intelligent, data-driven supply chains with real-time visibility, resilience and control—reducing uncertainty, optimizing costs and accelerating responsiveness across complex global flows.
Scaling finance with accuracy and efficiency
High-volume financial processes create inefficiencies and limit strategic focus. Cognizant enables streamlined, automated finance operations—improving accuracy, reducing costs and enhancing working capital visibility to support more strategic decision-making.
Enabling responsible, compliant operations
Rising regulatory pressure and decarbonization targets demand greater transparency and accountability. Cognizant enables emissions visibility, regulatory alignment and data-driven decision-making—helping reduce carbon intensity and embed sustainability across operations.
Take the first step
To explore how intelligent, connected operations can enhance your trading enterprise performance, strengthen risk control and improve supply chain resilience, share your details and our experts will reach out to understand your priorities.