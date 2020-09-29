Accounts Receivable & Denials Management

  1. Healthcare title Healthcare
Health plan solutions for frictionless member experiences

HEALTHCARE RCM

Accounts receivable (AR) and denials management

Reduce claim errors and accelerate speed to payment.

<h3>Technology-driven AR and denials management solutions</h3> <p>Challenges such as staffing shortages and legacy technology can hinder the ability to manage outstanding accounts receivables (AR), affecting cash flows and ultimately revenue. With 40+ years of denials and AR management experience, Cognizant supports providers with proprietary technology and skilled specialists to streamline workflows and improve financial outcomes.</p>
Mitigating denials and improving financial outcomes

Learn how MetroHealth partnered with Cognizant to decrease denials by 30%, garnering $13M in additional revenue year-over-year.

Learn more

<h3>Why Cognizant</h3>
connecting dots chip icon
30%

reduction in denials for large health systems

Concentric circles icon
$13M

in additional revenue attained for a large health system

Icon of a group of people inside a circular shape
$775K

recovered for a large physician practice

<h3>End-to-end AR and denials management solutions</h3>
AR and denials management services

Our accounts receivable and denials management services leverage intelligent automation and seasoned expertise to empower clients to collect cash faster. We establish specific SOP guidelines for each payer, verify data accuracy and implement oversight controls to ensure smooth process flow and governance. Our solutions are customized to deliver onshore and offshore support, addressing third-party liability, workers’ compensation and other complex claims, as well as self-pay solutions and bad debt collections.

With our services you can:

  • Reduce staffing burdens with knowledgeable RCM experts
  • Increase revenue through improved processes and faster collections
  • Establish healthy cash flows for strategic growth opportunities

Learn more

AR and denials management technology

Our accounts receivable and denials management technology efficiently and effectively audits every transaction to identify errors and automate the appeals process. Designed to boost earnings and remove administrative hassles, our tools help physicians, hospitals and health systems receive accurate payments from payers and make informed billing decisions.

With our solutions, you can:

  • Automate the identification of potential professional and institutional denials
  • Streamline recovery with customized appeal documentation submission and payer follow up
  • Optimize operations with business intelligence and analytics

Learn more

A woman looking at datacenter computerized screens.
Denials Assessment

The Denials Assessment provides a complete evaluation, complemented by process improvement recommendations for challenges such as accounts receivable backlog, safety net programs, automation and AI integration.

Learn more

<h3>Awards and certifications</h3>
<p>Cognizant is proud to be recognized by industry analysts and certification providers.</p>
