Accounts Receivable & Denials Management

AR and denials management services

Our accounts receivable and denials management services leverage intelligent automation and seasoned expertise to empower clients to collect cash faster. We establish specific SOP guidelines for each payer, verify data accuracy and implement oversight controls to ensure smooth process flow and governance. Our solutions are customized to deliver onshore and offshore support, addressing third-party liability, workers’ compensation and other complex claims, as well as self-pay solutions and bad debt collections.

With our services you can:

Reduce staffing burdens with knowledgeable RCM experts

Increase revenue through improved processes and faster collections

Establish healthy cash flows for strategic growth opportunities

