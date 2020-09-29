Accounts Receivable & Denials Management

Our accounts receivable and denials management services leverage intelligent automation and seasoned expertise to empower clients to collect cash faster. We establish specific SOP guidelines for each payer, verify data accuracy and implement oversight controls to ensure smooth process flow and governance. Our solutions are customized to deliver onshore and offshore support, addressing third-party liability, workers’ compensation and other complex claims, as well as self-pay solutions and bad debt collections.
With our services you can:
- Reduce staffing burdens with knowledgeable RCM experts
- Increase revenue through improved processes and faster collections
- Establish healthy cash flows for strategic growth opportunities
Our accounts receivable and denials management technology efficiently and effectively audits every transaction to identify errors and automate the appeals process. Designed to boost earnings and remove administrative hassles, our tools help physicians, hospitals and health systems receive accurate payments from payers and make informed billing decisions.
With our solutions, you can:
- Automate the identification of potential professional and institutional denials
- Streamline recovery with customized appeal documentation submission and payer follow up
- Optimize operations with business intelligence and analytics
Connect with us
Our comprehensive services streamline accounts receivable processes and enable effective denials management, ensuring improved cash flow and reduced administrative burden. Organizations partner with us to enhance financial performance and operational efficiency.
Let's talk about how accounts receivable and denials management solutions can work for your business.