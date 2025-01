The transformation resulted in a resilient and highly available platform, enabling the client to handle high-volume spikes without any service disruptions. The reduction in time-to-market was significant, with new feature releases now being deployed in two-week sprint cycles, as opposed to the previous quarterly release model. The client achieved their goal of adopting a "pay per use" model, leading to a substantial reduction in infrastructure costs by eliminating the datacenter setup. The overall success of the cloud transformation journey not only modernized the bank's operations but also paved the way for innovative financial services that could adapt to the ever-evolving market demands.